Flowers, prayers, bonhomie: From Bangkok to Iraq, gloom takes backseat with Eid celebrations Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr, which translates to "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a month dedicated to fasting, spiritual reflection, and prayer. The timing of Eid al-Fitr varies globally, as it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon, signaling the beginning of the Shawwal month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Around 2 billion Muslims across the globe are coming together with family and friends to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

