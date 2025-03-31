Flowers, prayers, bonhomie: From Bangkok to Iraq, gloom takes backseat with Eid celebrations

Sunni Muslims gather to attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mosul, Iraq.Reuters
Muslims take pictures outside a mosque after a mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Bangkok, Thailand.Reuters
A boy looks on as Muslim women attend mass prayers at Baiturrahman mosque during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.Reuters
Muslim children sit in the mosque before prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in the old quarters of Delhi, India.Reuters
Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in Delhi.Reuters
A Muslim girl watches people as they offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in the old quarters of Delhi.Reuters
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan.Reuters
Sunni Muslim worshippers exchange greetings after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of cleric Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gailani in Baghdad, Iraq.Reuters
Muslim boys greet each other on Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi.Reuters
Bangladeshi Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.Reuters
Filipino Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Quirino Grandstand, in Manila, Philippines.Reuters
Muslim men greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at Jama Masjid, in the old quarters of Delhi.Reuters
Police officers ride horses in an Eid al-Fitr rally as people celebrate to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Dhaka.Reuters
A girl looks on as she attends mass prayers at Baiturrahman mosque during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.Reuters
A woman attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Galle face in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Reuters
An imam leads Eid al-Fitr prayers at Galle face in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Reuters
Muslims celebrate Eid with prayers in Bangkok.Reuters
Children take pictures with makeshift sculptures brought to an Eid al-Fitr rally to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Dhaka.Reuters
Filipino Muslims share a meal after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Manila, Philippines.Reuters
Muslims walk to attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan.Reuters