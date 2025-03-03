World Wildlife Day: Five rare animals and where you can spot them in India

World Wildlife Day (March 3) is a good reminder that India is home to some of the rarest animals in the world, but spotting them in the wild? That’s another challenge altogether. Some of these creatures are masters of stealth, some live in the most remote corners of the country, and some might see you before you ever see them. If you’re up for the adventure, here are some rare animals you might be lucky enough to spot.

1 5 A pair of Asiatic lions (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Asiatic Lion (Gir National Park, Gujarat)

The Asiatic lion is found only in Gujarat’s Gir National Park, making it one of the rarest big cats in the world. But the good news is that they are not difficult to spot. There are only about 600 to 700 left in the wild, which makes them highly vulnerable to disease outbreaks. Slightly smaller than their African cousins, they can be recognised by a unique fold of skin along their belly. If you're on a safari, there's a good chance you’ll see one lounging under a tree or patrolling its territory.

2 5 Clouded leopard (Wikipedia)

Clouded Leopard (Northeast India, Eastern Himalayas)

Despite their name, they are not a type of leopard but a separate species altogether, like snow leopards. Due to a unique bone structure in their neck, clouded leopards cannot roar like big cats, but they also lack the fully ossified hyoid bone that allows small cats to purr.

They’ve been seen in the Sandakphu Phalut route during winter—so if you’re trekking there, keep an eye out.

3 5 Snow leopard (PTI)

Snow leopard (Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Spiti and Hemis National Park, Ladakh)

Known as the 'ghost of the mountains', the snow leopard is one of India's most mysterious predators. With only an estimated 400 to 700 left in India, these big cats roam the landscapes of Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary in Spiti and Hemis National Park in Ladakh – apart from the vast high Himalayas.

Listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, they have the highest protection status under Indian law. If you're hoping to see one, bring a high-powered pair of binoculars—and a lot of patience.

4 5 Sangai male with newborn fawn (Wikipedia)

Sangai Deer (Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur)

The Sangai, also known as the 'dancing deer' or brow-antlered deer, is found only in Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur. This isn’t just any national park—it’s the world’s only floating national park, located on the southwestern part of Loktak Lake. The deer are often seen gracefully moving across floating biomass, locally known as phumdi, in the southeastern part of the lake. Thought to be extinct in 1950, the species was rediscovered in 1953 with only six individuals left. Thanks to conservation efforts, the population has now grown to about 200, but they remain critically endangered. The Sangai is also the state animal of Manipur.

5 5 Two Royal Bengal tigers (PTI)

Bengal Tiger (Tadoba, Maharashtra and Sundarbans, West Bengal)

The Bengal tiger is India’s national animal and one of the most powerful predators in the wild. But while spotting one is a thrilling experience, it depends on luck as well. With fewer than 2,000 left in the wild, they are at risk due to habitat destruction and poaching. Each tiger has a unique pattern of stripes—no two are alike. They are also incredibly strong, capable of eating up to 40 kg of meat in one sitting, and are excellent swimmers.

If you’re looking for an encounter with a Royal Bengal Tiger, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve has the best sightings. But if you want the real thrill, the Sunderbans is the place to go; but be warned: the chances of a Sunderbans tiger spotting you first are much higher than the other way around.