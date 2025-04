A fire broke out from a kitchen of a sweet shop on the ground floor of Queens’ Mansion on Friday afternoon

1 6 Picture by Purbadri Das

“The fire broke out from an air-conditioner. One of the doors has been sealed,” said an employee at the shop.

2 6 Picture by Purbadri Das

3 6 Picture by: Soumyajit Dey

Residents from the floors above evacuated the building, as firefighters tried to control the flames inside the shop.

4 6 Picture by: Purbadri Das

5 6 Picture by: Soumyajit Dey

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

6 6 Picture by: Purbadri Das

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported yet, officials said.