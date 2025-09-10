Eerie quiet on Kathmandu streets as army takes control of Nepal after deadly anti-govt protests

1 5 A view of the nearly deserted street following anti-government protests and clashes, in Kathmandu, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (PTI)

The Nepal Army on Wednesday enforced restrictive orders across the country from morning until 5 pm, followed by a curfew until 6 am the next day. The orders, it said, were necessary to curb possible violence under the guise of protest.

In its statement, the Army warned that “any form of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks targeting individuals and property during this period would be treated as criminal activity and dealt with accordingly.”

It noted the measures were intended to stop “possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities under the guise of agitation.”

2 5 Nepali army soldiers patrol at the road near the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, following protests against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2025. (Reuters)

The Army further cautioned: “There are also possible threats of rape and violent attacks against individuals.” Essential services, including ambulances, fire engines, health workers, and security forces, were exempted from the restrictions.

The deployment came a day after Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli quit office.

His resignation followed the entry of hundreds of agitators into his office on Tuesday demanding accountability for the deaths of at least 19 people in police action during protests by young Nepalis.

3 5 Nepali army soldiers clear debris from a road near the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, following protests against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2025. (Reuters)

The protests were triggered by anger over corruption and the government’s ban on social media platforms. The ban was lifted on Monday night, but the agitation continued.

On Tuesday, protesters set fire to the Parliament, the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s residence, government buildings, political party offices, and homes of senior leaders.

Troops fanned out across Kathmandu and other cities early Wednesday, enforcing restrictions and restoring a fragile calm. The Army assumed command of nationwide security operations at 10 pm on Tuesday.

4 5 People looks towards the burned motorbikes at Kathmandu valley traffic police office, following protests against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2025. (Reuters)

Restrictions were imposed in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, and other regions. “We have deployed our troops to prevent any untoward incidents, including looting and vandalism,” said an officer from Army headquarters.

In its statement, the Army expressed concern that certain groups were “taking undue advantage of the difficult situation” and causing “severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.”

Authorities also directed residents to remain indoors unless “absolutely necessary.” By Wednesday morning, the usually crowded streets of Kathmandu appeared deserted. Only a handful of residents ventured out, mostly to buy daily essentials.

5 5 Charred remains of a Nepal Police vehicle sit inside the Parliament house which was set on fire by protesters, following Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2025. (Reuters)

Security forces patrolled the streets and fire trucks moved across the city responding to blazes at government and private buildings set on fire the previous day. Oli’s resignation has not stopped the protests.

With the Army in charge, the government is now betting on force and restrictions to restore order. Whether these measures will end the agitation remains uncertain.

