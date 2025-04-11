Dube vs Narine, Russell vs Jadeja: Spotlight on five key player battles for CSK-KKR clash

Chennai Super Kings are in unfamiliar territory. Four consecutive losses, an injured captain in Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order troubles that refuse to go away. The team has turned to MS Dhoni once again, handing him back the captaincy as they try to steady the ship.

Chepauk, usually their fortress, hasn’t been kind this time. If they lose to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, it will be the first time CSK suffer three straight defeats at home in IPL history.

KKR haven’t exactly been flying either. Their middle order has lacked bite, and big names such as Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are still searching for rhythm. But with Varun Chakravarthy in red-hot form and memories of last year’s title win at this venue, they’ll back themselves to spoil Dhoni’s return.

Here are five key battles that could decide who walks away with two crucial points.

Shivam Dube vs Sunil Narine

Shivam Dube loves to clear the ropes against spin, but Sunil Narine is no easy customer. Across T20s, Dube has scored 28 off 28 against Narine while not getting dismissed once, but never in control either.

The KKR veteran’s economy in the powerplay stands at 7.8, and he’s rarely given Dube the kind of width or length to unleash. If CSK are banking on Dube to up the ante post powerplay, he’ll have to take risks against Narine.

Here’s where the match-up becomes critical. One misjudgement, and the middle overs could belong to KKR.

Devon Conway vs Varun Chakravarthy

Devon Conway is all about timing, placement and finding gaps early. But against Varun Chakravarthy, he looked far less assured. In six T20 innings, Varun has dismissed Conway twice, with the batter striking at just around 90.

Chakravarthy's ability to dart the ball in with no discernible cue makes it tough for Conway to manufacture shots.

If KKR bring him on early, it could be Conway’s biggest test in the powerplay. The question is whether he plays safe or takes the mystery on.

Andre Russell vs Ravindra Jadeja

This one could decide the finish. Russell has the power to shift games in five balls flat. But Jadeja, who’s got him out twice in previous IPL encounters, knows how to starve him for room.

In one famous clash, Russell belted 38 off just 15 against Jadeja, but CSK’s all-rounder has evolved. He now varies pace more, drags his length back, and angles it across the right-hander.

If he nails his lines, it could disrupt KKR’s death-over blueprint.

Rahul Tripathi vs Sunil Narine

Tripathi’s return to form at CSK has been one of the side’s big concerns. Hence, he’ll need to navigate Narine carefully, especially in the absence of Gaikwad.

​Rahul Tripathi and Sunil Narine have faced each other multiple times in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Narine often holding the upper hand in their encounters.

This battle is less about boundaries and more about momentum. If Tripathi lets Narine dictate, it could dry up the early overs for CSK.

Rinku Singh vs Matheesha Pathirana

Rinku Singh has earned a reputation as one of the coolest finishers in the league, but tonight, he faces one of the toughest death bowlers going around. Pathirana’s slingy action and pinpoint yorkers make him a nightmare in the final overs.

While Rinku has shown he can handle pace and pressure, Pathirana’s dipping slower ones are hard to read even from the non-striker’s end.

Expect this battle to go down to the wire where one perfect delivery or one mistimed big hit could swing the momentum completely.

