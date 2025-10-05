The Great Indian Bizarre: Jhansi bodybuilder turns railway crossing into gym, Hanuman takes rapido ride to Ramleela, Garba at airport

Spider-Man vs Cow

What was supposed to be a night of garba turned into a comedy of errors when a cow decided to crash the party.

A video circulating on social media shows hundreds of dancers moving in perfect sync, until screams fill the air and chaos erupts.

The cow stormed into the pandal, sending everyone running in all directions. Some attendees clutched their dandiya sticks, others just bolted, and in the middle of it all, a man dressed as Spider-Man stepped in.

But the cow had other plans. The ‘superhero’ was quickly chased out of the pandal. As one user put it, “Spiderman needs help after a few seconds.”

Another quipped, “Cow be like: You guys bhool gaye worship of my mother, let me show you,” while Spider-Man tried his best to fit into frame.

No one was hurt, though the pandal saw a little damage in the stampede. Social media had a field day, dubbing the incident “Spider-Man: Into the Garba-verse.” Another user commented, “It looks funny, but it looks more funnier when Spider-Man arrives.”

Jhansi bodybuilder turns railway crossing into gym

While most people wait at a railway crossing, one man in Jhansi decided that was far too ordinary.

A bodybuilder took matters into his own hands or rather, onto his shoulders by lifting his Bajaj Platina bike and walking across the closed railway gate like it was a warm-up set at the gym.

The video, shot on the Moth–Samhar road, has gone viral and left everyone equally stunned and amused.

In it, the man dressed in black, casually hoists the bike, strides across the tracks, and sets it down on the other side, while onlookers gape in disbelief.

Social media had a field day.

Some hailed him as “Bahubali of Jhansi,” others called it “pure madness with good biceps.”

The clip has sparked both admiration and concern, the kind where people can’t decide whether to applaud or report.

Officials have warned that such stunts are not just reckless but could end in tragedy.

But for now, Jhansi’s newest viral hero seems to have lifted more than just his bike.

He’s lifted the internet’s collective eyebrows too.

The day grammar took a holiday

Some people make spelling mistakes, others make history. A man from Himachal seems to have done both—with one cheque.

The now-legendary piece of cheque, issued for Rs 7,616 to a mid-day meal worker, has gone viral not for its generosity but for its creative reinvention of the English language.

According to reports, the writer (allegedly a school principal) managed to turn “seven thousand six hundred sixteen” into something that would make even autocorrect faint: “Saven Thursday six harendra sixty.”

The bank promptly bounced the cheque.

No one knows if the principal himself wrote it, but social media has been ruthless. “Fault in the autocorrect system of the pen!” one user quipped, while another said, “This is why no one wants to send their children to government schools.”

The cheque, dated September 25, has since become a collector’s item for comedy.

One X user even suggested sending it to the Oxford Dictionary for evaluation.

If anything, this viral fiasco has proven that while money can’t buy happiness, it can definitely buy a good laugh provided it doesn’t bounce first.

Disclaimer: The Telegraph Online does not endorse misspelling, misuse of cheques, or creative writing on banking instruments. Please spell responsibly.

Hanuman takes rapido ride to Ramleela

Even the mighty Hanuman seems to have surrendered to Bengaluru traffic.

At a Ramleela event in the city, Lord Ram’s most loyal devotee, who once leapt across oceans, had to book a bike taxi to make it to the stage on time.

The result: a viral moment that blended divine drama with everyday Bengaluru comedy.

The video, now taking over social media, opens with a man dressed as Hanuman, complete with saffron attire, tail, and a heavy golden gada (mace), standing by the roadside.

Behind him, impatient motorists honk their way through the chaos. Moments later, a Rapido driver appears with a red scooty like a messenger of modern mobility.

Hanuman climbs onto the pillion seat with divine grace, adjusts his tail, holds the gada upright, and — in a moment of absolute cinematic perfection — raises it high in the air before take-off, as if invoking the city’s traffic gods with a loud “Jai Shree Ram!”

And off he goes, riding into the sunset (or perhaps into rush hour), on a two-wheeler instead of the Pushpak Viman.

Within hours, the clip was all over social media. Users called it “the most Bengaluru thing ever” — a city where even gods have to rely on ride-hailing apps to reach on time.

One X user quipped, “If Hanuman Ji can take Rapido, so can you. No excuses for being late.”

According to eyewitnesses, the “Ramleela Hanuman” was indeed running late for his performance at a local ground and had no other transport available. So, like any practical Bengaluru resident, he booked the fastest ride option.

From soaring over mountains to navigating potholes, the divine evolution seems complete. And perhaps, in today’s Bengaluru, faith really does ride on two wheels.

UP village head stages own 'murder' to frame debtor

A village head in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has been arrested for allegedly staging his own "murder" in a bid to implicate a man who owed him money, officials said on Thursday.

Police said 37-year-old Yatish Singh, also known as Kallu, the pradhan of Khaddipur Chainsingh village, confessed to plotting the drama after his sudden disappearance triggered panic and a police investigation.

The Superintendent of Police formed a joint team of Kotwali City police, SOG, and the surveillance cell to investigate the mysterious case. Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police eventually traced Yatish alive, shattering the murder claim.

Police confirmed that further legal proceedings are now in motion against Yatish. What began as a frantic search for a missing pradhan has ended with his arrest, revealing how far some will go to settle personal debts.

Garba at airport

The 5 pm Surat-bound flight from Goa looked like a ticket to dandiya paradise as it got delayed by five hours. Enough time to lose patience, but Surat passengers clearly didn’t believe in sulking. They started spinning.

Instead of scrolling through Instagram and cursing the airline, they decided to bring Navratri to the airport.

And Goa airport became a mini Garba ground.

Speakers appeared (no one knows from where), folk music started playing, and soon passengers were doing Garba.

Even the airline staff joined in.

Picture this, ground crew doing two-step Garba in uniform, one hand holding a walkie-talkie.

Videos from the airport went viral within hours.

By the time the flight finally took off, passengers were sweating, smiling, and satisfied. They might have missed the first night of Navratri in Surat, but they made sure Goa got a preview.

After all, who says delays are boring when you have dandiya in your DNA?

