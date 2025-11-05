Democrats regain momentum as wins signal revival amid economic anxiety and GOP turmoil

Democrats swept a string of key races on Tuesday, marking their comeback in the first major elections since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

1 6 Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani waves on stage after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

The victories delivered a jolt of energy to a party seeking revival after the 2024 defeat, as voters appeared to punish the president and his party for economic struggles and an ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 36th day.

The Democratic Party notched commanding wins for governor in Virginia and New Jersey, the mayoralty of New York City, and a major ballot initiative in California expected to yield as many as five new House seats next year.

2 6 Supporters gather after Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani won the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, outside the venue of an election night watch party in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025. (Reuters)

The party also swept three state Supreme Court contests in Pennsylvania and scored wins on progressive ballot measures in Colorado and Maine.

While these results are limited to a handful of mostly blue states, they signal renewed momentum for Democrats.

These could also be read as signs that voters’ growing frustration with Trump’s failure to deliver the economic turnaround he promised last fall may cause potential trouble for his GOP as next year’s midterm elections approach.

3 6 New York Post and Daily News newspapers announce Zohran Mamdani's mayoral election win the morning after Election Day in New York City, U.S., November 5, 2025. (Reuters)

According to the AP Voter Poll, which surveyed more than 17,000 voters across New York, New Jersey, California and Virginia, most respondents cited the economy, jobs and affordability as their top concerns.

About half of Virginia voters named the economy as the most pressing issue, while most in New Jersey pointed to taxes or the economy. In New York City, more than half said the cost of living was their biggest worry.

But President Trump, addressing the results on Truth Social, attributed the Republican losses to his absence from the ballot and the ongoing shutdown.

“Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and shutdown were the two reasons that republicans lost elections tonight,” he posted, citing unnamed pollsters.

4 6 U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a breakfast with Republican Senators at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 5, 2025. (Reuters)

Trump, speaking to Republican lawmakers at the White House, encouraged his party allies to do away with the filibuster in the US Senate to ensure Republicans could continue to pass their legislative agenda.

Trump’s limited presence on the campaign trail did little to help Republican candidates who had tied themselves to him, hoping his 2024 victory could be replicated.

In New York City, 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and state legislator, won the mayoral race, capping his rapid ascent from local politics to national prominence.

Mamdani’s campaign called for raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy to fund initiatives such as frozen rents, free childcare and free public buses. His win has unsettled Wall Street executives wary of having a democratic socialist lead the nation’s financial hub.

In Virginia and New Jersey, moderates Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill scored victories for governor, defeating Republican incumbents and tying their opponents to Trump. Spanberger, 46, defeated Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, while Sherrill, 53, beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

5 6 Democrat Abigail Spanberger with her family on stage after her victory speech over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia's race for governor in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. November 4, 2025. (Reuters)

Both governors-elect centered their campaigns on pragmatism and stability amid Trump’s turbulent administration. “We sent a message to the world that in 2025 Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship,” Spanberger said in her victory speech. “We chose our Commonwealth over chaos.”

The president’s handling of the shutdown may have played a pivotal role. His administration had threatened to fire federal employees, a move that hit Virginia hard, while also freezing billions in funding for New Jersey’s Hudson River tunnel project — a key infrastructure priority for the state’s commuters.

Voters like Juan Benitez, a 25-year-old restaurant manager and voting for the first time, backed all of Virginia’s Democratic candidates, citing his opposition to Trump’s immigration policies and the government shutdown he blamed on the president, reported Reuters.

In California, voters approved a ballot plan to redraw the state’s congressional map in Democrats’ favour, reshaping the balance of the US House.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic sweep of its Supreme Court elections could also influence redistricting and election law disputes ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

Colorado voters backed higher taxes on individuals earning more than $ 300,000 to fund school meal programs and food assistance, extending the night’s progressive trend.

6 6 Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's Jewish supporters hold posters as they gather outside the venue of an election night watch party, after Mamdani won the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 5, 2025. (Reuters)

Despite the wins, Democrats remain divided over what kind of party they want to be. Leaders are split between centrists like Sherrill and Spanberger — who campaigned on moderation and competence — and progressives like Mamdani, who advocate for sweeping economic reform.

“There will now be a battle within the Democratic Party between the people who will point to Spanberger and Sherrill as models for the kinds of campaigns we need to run, and Mamdani as a model for a different kind of politics,” Howard Wolfson, a former New York deputy mayor and Democratic strategist told The New York Times.

Democrats like Pete Buttigieg urged unity, arguing that the party’s success depends on embracing a broad coalition. “We can have candidates who have different prescriptions and different styles,” Buttigieg told NYT. “The big lesson is to focus on the things that matter most to voters.”

For now, Democrats appear energised after years of struggle, with voter turnout in the New York City mayoral election reaching its highest level since 1969.

But with Trump still commanding loyalty among his base, and economic unease shadowing the electorate, both parties face uncertain terrain as the 2026 midterms approach.

The Democratic Party may not yet have rediscovered a unified identity, but Tuesday’s results suggest it has found something else — a pulse.