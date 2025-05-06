Delhi Police turns Virat Kohli’s Instagram 'algorithm' gaffe into viral traffic alert

The Delhi Police have joined the growing social media buzz surrounding Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s recent clarification involving actress Avneet Kaur, by dropping a clever traffic advisory.

1 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI)

Kohli, who has been in the spotlight for his stellar form with the bat in the ongoing IPL season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recently found himself at the centre of a social media controversy.

2 8 Avneet Kaur's post liked by Virat Kohli. (Picture from social media)

The batting icon stirred online chatter after users noticed that he had ‘liked’ a post featuring actress Avneet Kaur.

The interaction snowballed into a controversy, prompting Kohli to share a clarification via his Instagram story.

3 8 Instagram/Virat.Kohli

Kohli said: “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction… There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

Kohli’s explanation did not go unnoticed.

The mention of the ‘algorithm’ became the centre of countless memes and jokes on social media, with fans dissecting the cricketer’s choice of words.

4 8 X/@mememandir

The Delhi Police social media team — posted a public service announcement (PSA) on Instagram to raise awareness about traffic violations.

5 8 Instagram/delhi.police_official

The post read: “While checking our cameras, it appears the algorithm has registered many interactions.”

The wording seemed to echo Kohli’s own terminology from his clarification.

What was a routine message about traffic rules—“our cameras make no mistake” and that violators would be penalised—struck a familiar chord with fans, who were quick to draw comparisons between the PSA and Kohli’s Instagram story.

Words such as “algorithm”, “registered”, and “interaction” were seen as clear references to the recent incident involving the former RCB captain.

The timing and phrasing led many to believe that the Delhi Police had taken a dig at the cricketer, while also using the opportunity to reinforce traffic discipline.

The post went viral as netizens and meme-makers latched on to the resemblance.

6 8 X/@TrendingPulser

7 8 X/@CaseLameness

8 8 X/@kohliblood

Whether a deliberate nod to Kohli’s recent misstep or just another example of the department’s creative social media strategy, the message served its purpose.