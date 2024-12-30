Day after deadly air crash that killed 179 people, South Korea struggles for answers

1 8 AP/PTI

South Korean national flags fly at half-staff at a government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, a day after a jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames at an airport the town of Muan. South Korea has been left grappling with grief and unanswered questions following its deadliest aviation disaster in decades.

2 8 Reuters

The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport lies near a concrete structure it crashed into, in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024. The catastrophic incident claimed 179 lives, leaving only two survivors—crew members pulled from the aircraft's tail section, the sole recognisable part of the wreckage.

3 8 AP/PTI

Mourners watch the site of a plane fire from outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. The crash has shaken South Korea to its core, drawing comparisons to the 1997 Korean Airlines disaster in Guam, which claimed 228 lives.

4 8 AP/PTI

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok bows for the victims on a plane which skidded off a runway and burst into flames, at a memorial altar at Muan sport park in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Choi ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country’s airline operation systems.

5 8 AP/PTI

Buddhists monks pray for the victims on a plane which skidded off a runway and burst into flames, at a memorial altar at Muan sport park in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. The crash has spurred an outpouring of national solidarity, with the government declaring a seven-day mourning period.

6 8 AP/PTI

Relatives of the passengers of a plane which burst into flames, react at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

7 8 Reuters

Flowers and a message of condolence laid by people working at the site where an aircraft went off the runway and crashed, are pictured at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024.

8 8 Reuters

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung meets family members of the victims of the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 30, 2024.

