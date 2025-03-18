Curfew enforced in Nagpur following unrest; locals recount destruction of property

1 9 Nagpur Municipal Corporation workers clear debris from an area in the aftermath of violence that erupted on Monday, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI Photos)

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur, Maharashtra, following violent protests triggered by an agitation against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The protests escalated on Monday evening, leading to clashes that injured at least 12 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and several residents.

2 9 A man walks past damaged two-wheelers in front of a house in the aftermath of violence that erupted on Monday.

The violence broke out in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park area around 7:30 pm, where stones were hurled at the police amid rumors that the holy book of a community had been burnt during the protest by a right-wing body. Eyewitnesses reported that a mob threw stones at homes and vandalized vehicles.

3 9 Charred remains of two-wheelers lie on a roadside in the aftermath of a violence that erupted in Nagpur on Monday.

“Several cars were vandalized, with one badly burnt,” said a resident of the Old Hislop College area, told PTI. Another resident added, “The mob threw stones at homes, burnt cars, and broke water coolers before fleeing.”

4 9 People stand near charred remains of a car in the aftermath of the Nagpur violence.

Violence continued late into the night, with another clash occurring in Hansapuri near the Old Bhandara Road between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. An unruly mob set several vehicles on fire, vandalized houses, and damaged a clinic.

5 9 Police in action after clashes following the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest in Nagpur on Monday.

"The mob came between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm and threw stones and torched the vehicles," said Sharad Gupta, a local resident whose vehicles were destroyed, told PTI. Gupta, who was injured during the attack, also mentioned that the mob vandalised a neighbouring shop.

6 9 An injured police man receives treatment after clashes following the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest, in Nagpur.

Several eyewitnesses reported that residents of affected areas worked together to contain the damage, with one local sharing, “We doused the fire by putting water from the first floor of our house before the fire brigade came.”

7 9 Police disperse an agitating crowd as communal tension prevailed Chitnis park area following the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest.

The violence prompted the police to arrest 15 individuals during combing operations in the affected areas.

8 9 Police disperse an agitating crowd as communal tension prevailed Chitnis park area.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in several parts of the city under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar police stations. During the curfew, the concerned DCPs will decide on vehicular movement as needed.

9 9 Police disperse an agitating crowd as communal tension prevailed Chitnis park area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have both appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the unrest.

PTI

