Colours, camaraderie, and cricket: KKR’s Holi bash sets the tone for IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) embraced the festive fervour of Holi on Thursday, taking a brief respite from their pre-season training to celebrate the festival of colours at the team hotel.

All pictures sourced by The Telegraph Online

With just days left for their TATA IPL 2025 campaign opener, the defending champions immersed themselves in the traditional festivities, exchanging colours and laughter in an atmosphere of camaraderie.

Several KKR players, including Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, were seen reveling in the celebrations, smearing colours on one another.

The coaching staff, led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit and spin bowling coach Carl Crowe, also joined in the festivities, further strengthening the bond within the squad ahead of what promises to be a demanding season.

KKR will kick off their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.