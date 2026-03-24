Colombia military plane crash kills 66 in Puerto Leguízamo, dozens injured

1 9 Ambulances carrying people who were injured on a military cargo plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo arrive at the Military Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Image by AP/PTI)

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A military transport aircraft carrying 128 people—most of them soldiers—crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday in Puerto Leguízamo, Colombia. According to the head of the country’s armed forces, at least 66 people were killed, while dozens more sustained injuries.

General Hugo Alejandro Lopez Barreto said that four military personnel were still missing.

"Sadly, as a consequence of this tragic accident, 66 of our military elements died," he said.

2 9 In this photo distributed by Colombia's Armed Forces press office, a solider who was injured on a military cargo plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo arrives at a military base for treatment in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Image by AP/PTI)

According to Hugo, investigations are still going on, and no information or indication of any sort has been obtained that could make one believe that it was done by an illegal armed group.

In a video posted on social media, Deputy Mayor Carlos Claros said that the bodies of the victims were taken to the small town's morgue, and that the only two clinics in town treated the injured before they were flown to larger cities.

3 9 In this photo distributed by Colombia's Armed Forces press office, people who were injured on a military cargo plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Leguizamo, arrives at a military base for treatment in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Image by AP/PTI)

Puerto Leguizamo is located in Putumayo, an Amazonian province that borders Ecuador and Peru.

"I want to thank the people of Puerto Leguizamo who came out to help the victims of this accident," Claros told Colombian television station RCN.

4 9 An ambulance arrives at the military hospital carrying people injured in the Colombian Air Force plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, in Bogota, Colombia, March 23, 2026. 9Image by Reuters)

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that the plane that crashed Monday was transporting troops to another city in Putumayo.

Photos circulated by Colombian media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from a field where the aircraft went down, while a truck carrying soldiers was seen speeding toward the crash site.

5 9 Ambulances arrive at the military hospital carrying people injured in the Colombian Air Force plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, in Bogota, Colombia, Colombia, March 23, 2026. 9Image by Reuters)

The airplane had 128 people on board, including 115 were from the Army, 11 crew members and 2 from the National Police. Baretto said 57 people were evacuated.

Media outlets shared videos of soldiers being rushed from the site on motorcycles driven by local residents, while another group of residents tried to put out the fire that the plane crash had created in a field surrounded by dense foliage.

6 9 Ambulances arrive at the military hospital carrying people injured in the Colombian Air Force plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, in Bogota, Colombia, Colombia, March 23, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

Carlos Fernando Silva, the commander of Colombia's air force, said details of the crash were not yet known, "except that the plane had a problem and went down about two kilometers from the airport."

The air force commander added that two planes, with 74 beds, were sent to the area to fly the injured back to hospitals in the capital, Bogota, and elsewhere.

Petro seized on the accident to promote what he called his longtime campaign to modernize planes and other equipment used by his country's military, saying those efforts have been blocked by "bureaucratic difficulties" and suggesting that some officials should be held accountable.

7 9 An ambulance arrives at the military hospital carrying people injured in the Colombian Air Force plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, in Bogota, Colombia, March 23, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

"If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to the challenge, they must be removed," Petro said.

Critics of the president pointed out that military aircraft have been given less flight hours under the Petro administration due to budget cuts, which leads to less experienced crews.

8 9 Ambulances arrive at the military hospital carrying people injured in the Colombian Air Force plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, in Bogota, Colombia, Colombia, March 23, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

Erich Saumeth, a Colombian aviation expert and military analyst, said that the Hercules C-130 that crashed Monday had been donated by the United States to Colombia in 2020.

Three years later, it went through a detailed revision known as an overhaul, in which its engines were inspected and key components were replaced.

"I don't think this plane crashed because of a lack of good parts," Saumeth said. He said that investigations will have to determine why the engines of the Hercules, which has four propellers, failed so quickly after take off.

9 9 Members of the military gather at the site of a Colombian military plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo, Putumayo, Colombia March 23, 2026. (Image by Reuters)

In a message on X Monday, Defence Minister Sanchez said that so far there were no signs indicating that the plane was attacked by rebel groups that operate near Puerto Leguizamo.

Sanchez wrote that the accident was "profoundly painful for the country," adding that: "We hope that our prayers can help to relieve some of the pain."

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