IPL: Chris Gayle to David Miller, six players who made the most of their replacement call-ups

With the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on March 22, player replacements have been a key talking point, especially following Corbin Bosch’s controversial inclusion in the Mumbai Indians squad.

For years, injury replacements in the IPL were seen as mere stop-gap arrangements—temporary fixes to fill voids left by sidelined stars.

But time and again, these so-called backups have rewritten the script, turning their moment of opportunity into a defining chapter of their careers.

1 7 Chetan Sakariya (left), Wiaan Mulder (right)

As the 2024 season approaches, a fresh batch of replacement players has been drafted in. Wiaan Mulder, Chetan Sakariya, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman—they know the opportunity in front of them.

Looking back, here’s a list of players who made it big after being considered just once:

2 7 Chris Gayle, 2013 (X/@18_kanwar)

Chris Gayle (2011 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Chris Gayle’s arrival at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2011 as an injury replacement for Dirk Nannes changed the course of IPL history.

After going unsold in the 2011 auction, Gayle grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring 608 runs that season, including two fifties and three centuries.

He went on to become a pillar for RCB, amassing 3,163 runs for the franchise, with 19 half-centuries and five centuries.

In the 2012 season, Gayle secured the Orange Cap, smashing 733 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 160. He continued his dominance in 2013, scoring 708 runs. That season, he etched his name in history books by scoring a record-breaking 175* off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s previous highest IPL score of 158*.

3 7 Hashim Amla, 2017. (X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Hashim Amla (2016 – Punjab Kings)

Former South African captain Hashim Amla joined Punjab Kings in 2016 as a replacement for Shaun Marsh. Amla made his mark in 2017, scoring 420 runs in 10 innings, including two centuries and two fifties, proving his class in the shortest format of the game.

4 7 Imran Tahir, 2017. (X/@IPL)

Imran Tahir (2017 – Rising Pune Supergiants)

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir was roped in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh by Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017. The veteran South African bowler played a crucial role that season, taking 18 wickets in 12 matches as Pune finished as runners-up.

5 7 David Miller (X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

David Miller (2011 – Punjab Kings)

South African batter David Miller was signed by Punjab Kings as a replacement for England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas in 2011. The rest, as they say, is history. Though he had a quiet start, Miller burst onto the scene in 2013, playing a blistering 37-ball century against RCB — one of the fastest IPL tons ever.

6 7 BCCI

Dwayne Smith (2012 – Mumbai Indians)

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Smith was brought in by Mumbai Indians in 2012 as a replacement for injured pacer Mitchell Johnson. Smith made an immediate impact as an opener, scoring 620 runs in 22 innings across his stint with MI.

7 7 Phil Salt (PTI)

Phil Salt (2024 – Kolkata Knight Riders)

In IPL 2023, England’s Phil Salt replaced Jason Roy, who withdrew due to personal reasons, for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Salt, signed for INR 1.5 crore, was instrumental in KKR’s title-winning campaign, amassing 435 runs in 12 matches at an impressive strike rate of 182.

He smashed four half-centuries, playing a pivotal role in the team’s third IPL triumph, as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also expanded its player replacement policy for the upcoming season.

Franchises can now bring in substitutes for players who sustain season-ending injuries or illnesses up to the 12th fixture, an extension from the previous limit of seven matches.