Vice-captain calling: Delhi Capitals announce Faf du Plessis post with video

Faf du Plessis has been named the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season. The team posted a video of Du Plessis on their X handle with the caption, "Pick up your phones, it’s your vice-captain calling."

While his leadership role is confirmed, speculation abounds regarding his position in the batting lineup, with some fans suggesting he might open alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, while others ponder if KL Rahul could shift to the middle order.

Reacting to DC's post, one user posted on X, "Vice Captain? Then Faf starts for sure. Dropping JFM doesn't make sense when he had that level impact last season, I think we're going to get the middle order Rahul this IPL. JFM, Faf, Porel, KL, Stubbs, Axar, Ashutosh... Karun/Rizvi as impact."

Another X user pointed to the larger picture: "Everyone is talking about Rohit Sharma reinventing his game after 35, but Faf also deserves same hype. He reinvented his game after 37 not just reinvented, he became twice as good. Unreal that at 40, he is vice captaining the team. Will be more than happy if Salt does even 3/4th of what Faf did."

In IPL 2024, the former South Africa captain led Royal Challengers Bangalore but was released ahead of the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals saw potential in the 40-year-old seasoned player and picked him up during last year's auction for Rs 2 crore. This strategic move has now culminated in his appointment as vice-captain for the 2025 season.

Du Plessis made his IPL debut in 2012 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was with the franchise until the 2021 season. The 40-year-old then led the Royal Challengers in three seasons, from 2022 to 2024.