Assam mining tragedy: Bodies of 3 more labourers trapped in coal quarry recovered

1 6 Security and rescue personnel carry the body of one of the workers trapped inside a coal mine at Umrangso area amid the ongoing rescue operations, in Dima Hasao district, Assam, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of three workers, who were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, were recovered on Saturday from the quarry during rescue operations, an official said.

Four bodies have so far been recovered with the first one taken out from the mine on Wednesday, he said.

The four deceased labourers were among the nine workers trapped inside the mine in Umrangsu on Monday after a sudden gush of water flooded the quarry.

2 6 Rescue operation underway for labourers trapped inside a coal mine at Umrangso area, in Dima Hasao district, Assam, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (PTI)

"The rescue operations resumed this morning and three bodies were recovered as the search for trapped miners entered its sixth day. The body of one labourer, hailing from Nepal, was recovered on January 8," the official said.

One of the three labourers whose bodies were recovered from the mine during the day was identified as 27-year-old Ligen Magar, a resident of village number 1 of Kalamati in Dima Hasao, he said.

The identification of two other bodies is underway, the district official said.

3 6 Rescue ops for labourers trapped inside coal mine. (PTI)

Magar's body was found floating on accumulated water in the mine after the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers went to bring out the worker, the official said.

"Another body was recovered from the Umrangsu mine a short while ago, marking the third recovery so far. The identification process is currently underway”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

He said the rescue operations have been continuing with "unwavering resolve".

4 6 Rescue operation underway to save labourers trapped inside a coal mine, at Umrangso area, in Dima Hasao district, Assam, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (PTI)

"Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning...," the chief minister posted on the microblogging site earlier in the day.

''Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold on to hope and strength in this difficult time," he added.

Dewatering of the quarry, which is 340 feet deep, was continuing with specialised machines brought in by ONGC and Coal India, the official said.

5 6 Rescue operation underway to save labourers trapped inside a coal mine. (PTI)

The chief minister had claimed that the mine was abandoned 12 years ago and was under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation till three years ago.

''It was not an illegal mine but an abandoned one. The workers had entered the mine that day for the first time to extract coal," Sarma said on Friday night.

He said that the leader of the workers has been arrested and the police are conducting investigations into the case.

Speaking on the ongoing rescue operations, Sarma said that dewatering has been continuing since Thursday and so far, 7 metres of water have been pumped out.

6 6 Rescue operation underway to save labourers trapped inside a coal mine, at Umrangso area, in Dima Hasao district, Assam, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (PTI)

''There was water up to 26 metres across four wells. If water is cleared from the wells, we can expect some results'', he said.

Another machine has been brought in from Nagpur and would be operated from Saturday morning, Sarma said, adding that if it functions according to plans, it is expected that the water would be cleared by evening.

On the alleged involvement of a family member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa in the incident, the chief minister said, ''This is a human tragedy and we should not politicise it".

RELATED TOPICS Coal Mining Assam