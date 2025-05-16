BJP holds massive Tiranga Yatra in Kolkata to honour Operation Sindoor heroes

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Friday took out a massive Tiranga Yatra through the heart of Kolkata to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces in the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.

Thousands of people, including BJP leaders, local residents, school and college students, and women waving the national flag, joined the yatra, which began at College Square, widely known as Kolkata's educational and intellectual nerve centre, and culminated at the iconic Shyambazar seven-point crossing.

Holding a massive Tricolour that spanned several metres, participants raised slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Salaam to the brave soldiers who taught Pakistan a lesson'.

The charged-up atmosphere reverberated with drum beats, conch shells, and songs hailing the Indian armed forces’ courage, as the rally made its way through Central Avenue.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who participated in the march, said the Tiranga Yatra was not just a show of patriotic fervour but a message of solidarity with India's armed forces.

"Operation Sindoor is a shining example of India's military might and strategic clarity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Today, West Bengal's youth, mothers, and citizens have gathered with one voice to salute our brave jawans," Adhikari said.

State BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, also present in the rally, said the event reflected the "new consciousness" in West Bengal.

"Kolkata's streets today are echoing with nationalism. The people have made it clear -- when it comes to our nation's honour, there will be no compromise. The message of Operation Sindoor was loud and clear: India will respond decisively to threats," he said.

Participants could be seen holding placards thanking the armed forces and posters with images of soldiers in combat.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border on May 7.