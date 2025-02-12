As TV channels focus on Mahakumbh praise, social media users highlight chaos in trains, stations

Overcrowding, delays, and safety concerns have taken over Indian railway stations as lakhs of devotees travel to the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Innumerable trains are packed beyond capacity, leaving passengers struggling to board, move, or access basic facilities. Many with reserved tickets are unable to enter their compartments, while others have missed their trains altogether due to the rush.

1 9 PTI

This situation has escalated to fights, stone-pelting and vandalism. Videos show people breaking train windows, clashing with fellow travellers, and stations packed with unmanageable crowds.

As TV channels and news agencies focus on voices praising the management of the Mahakumbh, The Telegraph Online compiles some of the social media posts showing the ground reality.

2 9 X/DrJain21

Violence erupts as train vandalised in Bihar

One user shared a video from Madhubani, Bihar, where a mob vandalised a train after passengers failed to secure seats to travel to the Mahakumbh. The video shows a shattered compartment window, with stone pelting causing further damage. The post reads: “Salute to the cameraman who took this shot. Train is vandalized in Madhubani, Bihar by a mob after not getting a seat to travel to Mahakumbh. Huge mismanagement is noticed regarding Mahakumbh, but no one is discussing this”.

3 9 X/GeetSethiS

Passengers break windows to enter overcrowded train

Another user criticised the government and railway authorities for failing to manage the rush, calling them “shameless” for prioritising the upper class. The video shared in the post shows a desperate passenger attempting to break into a train through the window, injuring those already inside. “Indian Railways has failed to control the massive crowd due to Mahakumbh. Shameless government, only helpful for the higher class” the post reads.

4 9 X/GeetSethiS

Stone pelting as pilgrims find train doors locked

A video from Madhya Pradesh showed passengers throwing stones at a Mahakumbh special train after finding the doors were locked. Some passengers had allegedly locked the doors from the inside to prevent overcrowding, leading to anger among those stranded outside. “Believe me, all this modern world-class infra is of no use until we teach basic civic sense to these dehatis. Passengers throw stones at Mahakumbh Special Train on finding doors locked in MP. Patthar toh ese fek rahe jaise baap ki train hai inki,” the user wrote.

5 9 X/yati_Official1

Passengers fight with sticks in train

Another user described the train's extreme overcrowding, stating that even standing spots were unavailable. The video shared in the post shows a scene where frustrated passengers outside the train are seen fighting with sticks against those inside. “What kind of arbitrariness is this? Will the administration be held responsible for this too? The train is loaded beyond its capacity. There is no place to even put feet in the train. Managing such a crowd is no joke. I request all of you to please be patient” the user wrote.

6 9 X/sarcasm_doge

Unprecedented crowd at Buxar station

A passenger at Buxar station in Bihar shared an image showing a massive crowd. “I've never seen so many people at Buxar station before. The condition of the train is terrible right now. Brother, why do so many people have to travel? #MahaKumbh2025” the user wrote.

7 9 X/mrigankamresh

Passenger misses train due to unmanageable rush

For some, the overcrowding has meant missing their trains altogether. One user, tagging Indian Railways and railway authorities, expressed frustration after failing to board their scheduled train. “Missed my train due to MahaKumbh rush. Can't enter the coach ??@RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @ECRlyHJP,” the user posted, alongside a video showing a massive crowd unable to enter the train due to the crowd outside.

8 9 X/sandyjais007

No space to move in AC coaches

Even reserved coaches have not been spared from the rush. One traveller, who had booked an AC coach in Train No. 12323, shared their experience, stating that the compartment was so overcrowded that even reaching the washroom was impossible. “Train number 12323, coach no. HA1 is filled with people traveling to Kumbh. How are we supposed to go to the washroom? Please help us. I have spent a handsome amount to travel securely, but this is the condition,” the user wrote, highlighting that even walking inside the train had become a struggle.

9 9 X/RavinderKapur2

Mad rush to board trains at Satna station

Another video from Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh showed devotees struggling to enter an overcrowded train. The user sarcastically commented: “Watch the world-class hassle-free preparation for devotees going to the #Mahakumbh Mela from the Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh”.

