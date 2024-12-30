Anna University sexual assault case shakes Tamil Nadu, from FIR leaks to political protests

A sexual assault case at Chennai's Anna University has unleashed a storm of controversy, leading to court intervention, exposing lack of security on campus, and triggering a political war of words, and the need for significant institutional reforms.

The case came to light when a 19-year-old second-year engineering student filed a police complaint on December 24, alleging she was sexually assaulted on campus the previous evening. The survivor was with a male friend near an old building close to Raj Bhavan and IIT Madras in a remote part of the sprawling campus when the accused allegedly approached them at around 8 PM.

According to reports, the perpetrator intimidated her friend, a third-year student, into leaving before proceeding to assault her. Before fleeing, he demanded her phone number and threatened her to meet him whenever he called.

The police swiftly arrested the accused, identified as 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, who runs a roadside biryani shop near the campus. Initial investigation revealed his extensive criminal history, including over 15 cases of theft and robbery.

"The suspect has confessed to the crime," a senior police officer told local media.

More alarming was the disclosure that in 2011, he had been arrested for sexually assaulting another woman on the same campus, though the outcome of that case remains unclear. Investigators are currently searching for the accused's mobile phone, suspecting it may contain evidence of similar crimes.

The case took a disturbing turn when the First Information Report (FIR), containing the survivor's name and address, was leaked on social media platforms. The breach triggered immediate condemnation from activists and opposition leaders.

Chennai Police commissioner Arun attributed the leak to a technical glitch. The National Informatics Centre later revealed that technical issues during the migration of data from the Indian Penal Code to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita platform might have caused the breach. The Tamil Nadu police had to request NIC to block FIR views for sensitive cases, particularly those involving crimes against women and children.

The Madras High Court's intervention marked a crucial turning point in the case. A bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayan took strong exception to the FIR leak, describing it as a grave violation of the survivor's rights.

The court ordered the formation of an all-woman special investigation team and directed the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the survivor. The bench questioned societal attitudes, asking, "Why can't a woman walk alone freely, or dress the way she wants to, or speak to a man without being judged?"

The court emphasised that "a woman must rise above societal stigma. It was never her fault, only the society that judged her."

The incident immediately drew statewide attention and has led to intense political controversy in Tamil Nadu. The opposition AIADMK launched protests across the state's central region, with demonstrators raising pointed questions about the ruling DMK government's handling of law and order.

Tamil Nadu’s higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan spoke to India Today about the Anna University sexual assault, and said that the accused, reportedly a frequent visitor to the campus, was the spouse of a temporary staff member. This connection, according to the minister, led to a “state of no suspicion” that allowed him regular access.

The controversy intensified when photographs emerged showing the accused with deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, leading to allegations of political connections.

The photo of the accused with deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was shared on X by BJP state chief K Annamalai on December 26, alleging that he is a 'DMK functionary'.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai's protest took a dramatic turn the next day. He whipped himself at least six times with a rope outside his Coimbatore residence and vowed to remain barefoot until the DMK's ouster, added another layer to the political drama.

Annamalai alleged that the accused "was not on the rowdy list because of his connection with DMK leaders." The state law minister S. Regupathy refuted these claims, stating, "The accused is neither a member nor a volunteer of the party. Just because someone has taken photos with our deputy chief minister, it does not mean they are members of our party."

The AIADMK has intensified its campaign, putting up posters across Chennai with slogans like 'Who is that sir?' and '#saveourdaughters'. The posters question how the police concluded there was only one accused when the survivor had mentioned the suspect speaking to someone addressed as 'Sir' over the phone.

The incident has prompted institutional reforms at Anna University. The university announced the formation of a 'women warriors' group, comprising two faculty members and four students from each department year.

This initiative, under the university's centre for empowerment of women, aims to build confidence among students to report harassment and misconduct. The internal complaints committee has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who serves as the university's chancellor, visited the campus on December 28 to review security measures. During his visit, he met with the Registrar and senior faculty members, emphasising that student safety and well-being were "non-negotiable."

The governor has directed the university administration to take immediate action on security issues raised by students and ensure a culture of safety and accountability.

The case has drawn national attention too, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) taking suo moto cognizance and forming a two-member fact-finding committee on Monday.

The team, comprising NCW member Mamta Kumari and former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit, arrived in Chennai to investigate the case and interact with university authorities, the survivor, and her family.

Celebrities, such as Vijay, also spoke out.

In a hand-written letter, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam President and actor Vijay, asked who can be asked to make women feel safe in Tamil Nadu?

“Whom should we question about your safety? It is known that it is pointless asking those who govern us, no matter how many times we ask them. That’s what this letter is for,” the TVK chief wrote.

Student organisations have also mobilised in response to the incident. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Women Welfare Federation have staged protests outside Anna University's Guindy campus on Sunday, demanding justice and enhanced security measures for women in educational institutions.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) carried their protest to Delhi, demonstrating outside the Tamil Nadu Bhawan with placards reading "Stop protecting rapist DMK goons" and "ShameOnMKStalin."

As the investigation continues, with four special police teams working on various aspects of the case and the city police seeking extended custody of the accused, the incident has sparked broader discussions about campus safety, institutional accountability, and the need for comprehensive security reforms in educational institutions.

The case has become a watershed moment, forcing institutions to confront the challenge of ensuring student safety while highlighting the political and social dimensions of crimes against women.