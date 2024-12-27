Anil Ambani to Adani to Birla, business tycoons hail Manmohan Singh, architect of India’s economic reforms

Dr Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s prime minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at the age of 92.

Even before he became prime minister, Manmohan Singh had changed the country’s destiny with his pioneering economic reforms of 1991 as the Union finance minister.

With his passing, the biggest names of India Inc, including Gautam Adani, Anil Ambani, N. Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra, paid homage to Dr Singh.

Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani: A rare leader who achieved monumental strides

"History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come," the Adani group chairman said in a post on X.

Anil Ambani.

Anil Ambani: Eternal optimism

Reliance Group head Anil Ambani said the former prime minister's life was a testament to humility, wisdom and service to India.

"As the Guru Granth Sahib says, 'Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala' - 'With the Divine Name comes eternal optimism; by You will, may there be well-being for all'. His vision and integrity will inspire generations," he said in a statement. "A guiding light has left us," he added.

N. Chandrasekaran.

N. Chandrasekaran: A stalwart to envision a liberalised India

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran called Singh one of the stalwarts, who envisioned a new, liberalised India that was taking its rightful place in the world.

"We mourn the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India that is taking its rightful place in the world," he said in a statement.

"Dr Singh will always be remembered for his visionary thinking and deep insights while always being humble and upholding his personal values," Chandrasekaran said.

His inspiring leadership earned him respect across the world, he added.

Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Singh's rise illustrates potential of India

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said with Singh's demise the nation lost one of its tallest leaders and finest economists.

"His most defining contribution -- the epochal 91 reforms spurred a multi-decadal economic boom and more importantly reshaped the calculus of possibilities for India and Indians," Birla said in a statement.

He further said, "Over several decades in public life, his intellect, wisdom, and humility stood as exemplars, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's conscience."

Singh's extraordinary rise from his humble beginnings to the Prime Minister's office epitomises the boundless potential of India and serves as an inspiration for generations of Indians, Birla added.

Sajjan Jindal.

Sajjan Jindal: Leader behind India's economic liberalisation

In a post on X, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal described Singh as "a statesman of humility".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and the visionary leader behind India's economic liberalisation," Jindal wrote.

Harsh Goenka.

Harsh Goenka: An architect of economic reforms

RPG Enterprise chairman Harsh Goenka wrote, "India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact.".

Goenka further said, "An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words."

Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra: Singh's service will long be remembered

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in a post on X said: "Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered".

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: We owe our economic turnaround to Singh

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd, posted on X: "Manmohan Singh, 2-Time PM And Architect Of India's Economic Reforms, Dies At 92 - He was an erudite economist and a man of high integrity. A PM to whom we owe our economic turnaround."

Chandrajit Banerjee.

Chandrajit Banerjee: Conceptualised India's economic resurgence

In an official statement issued by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the director general Chandrajit Banerjee said, “CII deeply mourns the passing of Hon Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. An erudite, experienced leader and analytical thinker, he conceptualised India’s economic resurgence with path-breaking reforms across all areas of the economy."

"With his visionary leadership, he set India on a new journey of growth, all-round development and global engagement. Always humble, he impressed us all with his academic insights, deep learning and warmth," Banerjee added.

"For CII, Dr Singh was always a mentor and guide, playing a key role in the industry’s progress. His thoughtful words with a ten-point social charter for Indian industry during the CII annual meeting in 2007 were the foundation for many of our initiatives. His legacy will resonate deep into India’s future as the nation builds on his ideas and CII will continue to follow the path he laid out," he concluded.

Manmohan Singh with industrialist Ratan Tata, in New Delhi, on September 18, 2013.

Tata Steel cherishes Singh's visit to Jamshedpur in 2008

Tata Steel recalled Manmohan Singh's visit to the steel city of Jamshedpur over 16 years ago to mark the company’s centenary celebrations.

In a statement shared with the media in Jamshedpur on Friday, the steel-maker highlighted Singh’s visit on April 22, 2008.

During his speech at the event, as quoted in the statement, Singh had expressed his joy, saying, “This is truly a special day for all of you, for the people of Jharkhand, for the people of India, and indeed, for me.”

The celebrations had begun with Singh planting a banyan tree sapling, which he later dedicated to the citizens of Jamshedpur as a symbol of growth and prosperity, the statement said.

Manmohan Singh during the 67th Independence Day celebration, in New Delhi, on August 15, 2013.

Ficci: Transformed India into a global economic powerhouse

On X, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry mourned Singh's demise.

"FICCI mourns the loss of Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic liberalisation and father of economic reforms. A brilliant economist, statesman, and visionary, his leadership transformed India into a global economic powerhouse," the statement read.

"His decades-long association with FICCI through our AGMs & forums helped shape crucial policy dialogues. His legacy will forever guide India's economic journey. Our deepest condolences," it added.