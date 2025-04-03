'Abki baar, tariff sarkar': Opp leaders slam Modi-Trump bonhomie on 'Liberation Day'

1 11 Donald Trump (AP/PTI)

Trump administration's 26 per cent "discounted reciprocal tariff' on Indian goods has naturally triggered a barrage of reaction, primarily from Opposition leaders in India.

The move is part of Donald Trump’s aggressive push to cut trade deficits and boost US manufacturing.



India, accused of imposing 52 per cent tariffs through trade barriers and currency manipulation, now faces a steep tariff hike from the US.

2 11 Pankaj Chaudhary (PTI)

Government's response: 'India first vs US first'

Union minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "We will analyse the implications. For Trump, it is US first, and for Modi ji, it is India first."

3 11 Mallikarjun Kharge during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (PTI)

Congress slams Modi-Trump bonhomie

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Their friendship (US President Trump and PM Modi) and the way they hug and talk shows that America (Donald Trump) is a businessman. 'Aur wo humara customer phas gaya'."

4 11 Kiran Kumar Chamala (Facebook/Kiran Kumar Chamala )

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala questioned the Modi-Trump bonhomie. "US President Trump and PM Narendra Modi keep praising each other, but all these are just words because nothing has come out of it for the common man. India will suffer due to these tariffs. It will affect the common businessman and Indian students trying to study abroad as it will cause fluctuations in international currency."

5 11 Sagarika Ghose (PTI)

'A political distraction': Opposition leaders

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose said, "The US President Donald Trump has imposed a major 26 per cent tariff on India. This is not 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar', this is 'Abki Baar, Tariff Sarkar.' Key sectors in India like textile, engineering, gems and jewellery are going to be impacted. Lakhs of employees in these sectors are going to be impacted. This is a huge challenge for the Indian economy. The Modi government is engaging in the politics of distraction, politics of photo opportunity, instead the Modi government must come to Parliament and make a statement on how they intend to respond to this tariff war unleashed by President Donald Trump."

6 11 Karti Chidambaram (PTI)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram warned of serious economic consequences. "It will definitely have implications for our exports. I think it is incumbent on the finance minister to make an analysis and uprise the House and the nation on what these implications will be and how they will affect our economic growth."

7 11 Rajeev Shukla (PTI)

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "America has imposed 26 per cent tariff on us, which is fatal for us. Our business will face big losses. We didn't get any benefit of friendship with Trump."

8 11 Imran Pratapgarhi (PTI)

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi saw a political ploy. "The parliament was working until 2 in the morning, and at 1:30 am, the US imposed tariffs. The country and especially the BJP voters must understand that Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pre-planned to deviate people from the issue of tariffs. The US imposed 26% tariffs, but the government is not ready to talk about that, and I have heard that the PM has now gone to Thailand."

9 11 Manish Tewari (PTI)

Congress MP Manish Tewari condemned the government's inaction. "It represents an abject failure of the negotiations that were taking place between the US and the govt of India. The US has imposed tariffs, expelling our students, and cancelling visas without any provocation, and the govt is absolutely silent. The government needs to develop a spine and stand up to the US."

10 11 Praveen Khandelwal (Facebook/praveenkdel)

BJP and Shiv Sena's response: Wait and watch

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal offered vague assurances. "Our government will certainly take some steps keeping the implications in mind."

11 11 Shaina NC (X/@PTI_News)

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC sought to downplay the move, saying India fared better than some other nations. "Donald Trump may have levied a 26% tariff on India, but there are lots of countries where he's levied even more. If you look at China at 34%, if you look at Cambodia and Vietnam, the list is endless. A lot of them have been levied with a lot more. But what makes me feel proud as an Indian is when Donald Trump says that India is very, very tough. Because yes, India does have the potential under Make in India and the Prime Minister's leadership to have so many products which are exported to countries other than the United States as well. And when he says that Modi ji is his friend, it makes us, as Indians, feel proud. Tariffs will come and go, but India's potential nobody can overlook."