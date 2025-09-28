Marathwada floods: Two dead, over 11,500 people moved to safer places

1 5 Children play in the inundated area of their house after floodwater enters the residential areas, in Solapur, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)

More than 11,500 people were moved to safer places in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Sunday, with authorities expecting increased inflow into the Jayakwadi dam amid heavy rainfall in some districts, officials said.

Two persons have died due to rain-related incidents in Dharashiv district in the region, which also comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts.

Harsul circle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district recorded 196 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours.

2 5 A view of an inundated area after floodwater enters the residential areas, in Solapur, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)

Heavy rains lashed pockets of other districts in the Marathwada region, including Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani, which are also reeling under floods.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Saturday night. On Sunday, intermittent heavy spells lashed the city and suburbs, with some areas recording more than 50 mm rainfall in five hours from 8 am to 1 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The intensity of the rains reduced post-afternoon.

3 5 People stand in knee-deep stagnant water after the area was flooded, in Solapur, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)

Vehicular and rail traffic, however, remained largely unaffected, with smooth movement reported from key underpasses and junctions, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Chunabhatti, and Malad, Dahisar, and Mankhurd underpasses.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 47.47 mm, while the western and eastern suburbs received 53.61 mm and 37.92 mm of rain, respectively, during the five hours from 8 am to 1 pm.

Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, causing the collapse of some houses and inundation of several areas, while dams began overflowing, officials said.

4 5 Vehicles move on a waterlogged road amid rain, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)

Rain-battered Marathwada received partial relief on Sunday, even as heavy rains soaked pockets of Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani districts.

"The rain intensity reduced in Dharashiv from last night. So, we are now focusing on supplying aid to the affected families. Due to ongoing water discharge of 75,500 cusec from the Sina Kolegaon dam, areas in Paranda were inundated. But we have shifted 3,615 residents to safer locations”, a senior district administration official told PTI.

Excess rainfall was recorded in 189 revenue circles across six districts of the usually drought-prone Marathwada region.

5 5 Street vendors protect themselves with plastic sheets amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)

One death each was reported from Omerga and Paranda talukas of the flood-hit Dharashiv district on Saturday night due to drowning in flood water, while another fatality was in a rain-related incident, an official said.

The situation turned grim, particularly in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded districts, after the water level increased in the Godavari river due to discharge from the Jayakwadi dam, triggering the relocation of those living on its banks and low-lying areas, officials added.

In Paithan town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 7,000 persons were evacuated after the water discharge from the Jayakwadi, the largest reservoir in the region, reached 2.26 lakh cusecs (cubic foot per second).

In Dharashiv district, over 3,600 persons were evacuated from inundated areas, while 970 persons living within the jurisdiction of Nanded Municipal Corporation were relocated to safer places. The Godavari river is flowing in Nanded district at a water level of about 354 metres.

The water level in the Godavari river reached close to the danger mark in Nashik amid heavy rains. Some temples in the Ramkund area on the banks of the river in the city submerged, officials said.

The weather department has issued a 'red alert', predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds in the district on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rains have also been forecast on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rainfall situation and ongoing relief operations in eight districts of Marathwada and Solapur, and directed officials to intensify field-level efforts.

Solapur in western Maharashtra, has also witnessed heavy rains and crop damage.

With water discharge from dams being increased due to heavy rainfall, Fadnavis stressed the need to focus on evacuating people from vulnerable areas, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

Fadnavis held discussions with collectors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Solapur districts and took stock of the situation arising from heavy rains and floods.

"All officials must remain on the ground and closely monitor relief and rescue operations," he said.

He reviewed the discharge situation of dams across the state and directed the Water Resources Department to coordinate closely with local administrations.

Due to around 150 mm of rainfall in the catchment and dam area of the Jayakwadi project, 1,25,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water is being released into the Godavari River, which may increase up to 1.5 lakh cusecs, the CMO stated.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Gondia district and very light to light rainfall in Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara districts in Vidarbha region.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, meanwhile, urged Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat to convene a special session of the legislature to discuss the rain and flood situation.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has appealed to the state government to urgently implement comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures, stating that the ‘panchanama’ (damage assessment) process should not be restricted by rigid deadlines.

