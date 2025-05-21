Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to investigate a brand-new case in ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to investigate a brand new case in the trailer of Disney’s upcoming animated film Zootopia 2, a sequel to the 2016 hit film, dropped by Walt Disney Animation Studios on Tuesday.

The one-minute-23-second-long video introduces Ke Huy Quan as a mysterious snake named Gary, who is involved in unraveling a mystery surrounding the new regions of Zootopia. It shows Judy and Nick joining forces with Gary and racing through different parts of Zootopia in a thrilling chase, pursued closely by the city’s police force. Their bold getaway brings them face-to-face with a mysterious, hooded figure whose eyes glow in the dark.

The teaser then shifts to a montage featuring a mix of familiar faces and new characters, such as Nibbles the beaver, voiced by Fortune Feimster, and Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist played by Quinta Brunson.

“Ssssmash that play button for the new #Zootopia2 trailer. See it only in theaters November 26,” Walt Disney Animation Studios wrote on X alongside the video.

The sequel is written and directed by Jared Bush. The original 2016 film, helmed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard, earned over USD 1 billion worldwide and took home both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best animated feature.

The world of Zootopia has since grown with the Disney+ miniseries Zootopia+, which explores more stories within the animal-filled universe.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “We will be watching for the queen gazelle.” “Yessss..This looks awesome! My kids are gonna love it,” another fan commented.

Zootopia follows Judy, a determined rabbit who becomes a police officer, and Nick, a clever fox with a shady past, as they team up to uncover the mystery behind a series of missing animals in their city.

Returning to voice Judy and Nick are Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, respectively. Shakira also comes back as Gazelle, promising a new track and revamped choreography, featuring her signature tiger dancers.

Zootopia 2 is slated to hit screens in India on November 26.