Zoe Kravitz likely to helm 'How to Save a Marriage': Report

Zoe Kravitz is in negotiations to direct "How to Save a Marriage".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Kravitz will direct the film for Sony Pictures with the script penned by Ross Evans.

The upcoming project will be produced by Kravitz's "The Batman" co-star Robert Pattinson, alongside Brighton McCloskey under Icki Eneo Arlo and Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg under the banner Entertainment 360.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

"How to Save a Marriage" will mark Kravitz's second directorial after her debut "Blink Twice", which released last year. The film featured Kravitz alongside Channing Tatum and Adria Arjona.

