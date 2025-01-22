Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol reunite for fun-filled session, fans speculate ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ sequel

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol recently reunited for a fun-filled session at an eatery, shows a video Farhan shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Tagging the film’s director Zoya Akhtar, Farhan also penned a cryptic caption, “Do you see the signs?” The clip also offers a glimpse of Alexandre Dumas’s classic novel The Three Musketeers.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFHoQdbir9b/?igsh=am43cnZsbnowbmw3

Set to the hit track Senorita from the 2011 film, the video opens with Abhay grinning at the camera. “Unbelievable,” says Hrithik as the camera shifts to him. “Outstanding,” quips Farhan. The 51-year-old actor filmmaker also tagged Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani and screenwriter Reema Kagti in the caption.

Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf requested the trio to make a sequel. “Make it happen please,” he wrote in the comments section.

Filmed primarily in Spain, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three childhood friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imran (Farhan), who reunite for a three-week road trip.

Released theatrically on July 15, 2011, the comedy drama also starred Katrina Kaif as Laila and Kalki Koechlin as Natasha Arora. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara earned over Rs 150 crore worldwide, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.