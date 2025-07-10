Byeon Woo-seok to star in ‘Solo Leveling’ live-action, fans say it’s the ‘next phenomenon’ after ‘Squid Game’

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok is set to play Sung Jinwoo in the live-action adaptation of the hit anime series Solo Leveling, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Woo-seok, one of South Korea’s most popular actors, is known for his standout performances in K-drama series like 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming live-action series adaptation promises to feature vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests. The series will also introduce viewers to fantastical dungeons and uniquely powerful monsters, setting a new standard for live-action adaptations.

The Korean series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, known for their work in films like Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator and Cold Eyes. Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES are set to produce the show.

K-drama fans cannot keep calm as Woo-seok gears up for the upcoming adaptation. “BYUN WOO SEOK AS SUNG JINWOO THIS IS PERFECT,” one of them wrote. “The next phenomenon after Squid Game,” another fan commented.

However, fans of the anime stand divided, considering the failure of live-action adaptations by Netflix in the past. “It's a perfect 10 of an anime. Don't do the live action. You'll ruin it,” wrote a Solo Leveling fan.

When Solo Leveling released in 2024, it became an instant hit, impressing viewers with its impeccable visuals and storytelling. The anime, adapted from the popular Korean web novel by Chugong, swept all the major categories at this year’s Anime Awards and emerged as the most-viewed show on Crunchyroll ever.

The anime follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.

Solo Leveling anime is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Since its debut on content platform KakaoPage, Solo Leveling has firmly held its place as its No. 1 web novel and webtoon, garnering a staggering 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide.