Guru Dutt @ 100: Restored classics directed by the auteur to return to big screen in August

As part of the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, some of his most iconic films will return to the big screen in a nationwide retrospective from August 8 to 10, Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced on Wednesday.

Restored versions of Dutt’s celebrated classics, including Pyaasa (1957), Aar Paar (1954), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Mr. & Mrs. 55 (1955) and Baaz (1953) will be screened as part of the retrospective.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restoration of these titles has been undertaken by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) as part of the central government’s National Film Heritage Mission.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, Managing Director and CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment, which holds the rights to Guru Dutt’s films, expressed pride in bringing these masterpieces back to theatres.

“Guru Dutt’s films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. We are honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen,” Agrawal told PTI.

“We wanted to do it in a good way, and wanted a clearer window in terms of what movies are there in theatres. We thought August 8 to 10 would be a good time, and it’s closer to Independence Day, besides the weekend window is also there,” Rajat Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at Ultra Media told PTI.

He added that the films are expected to be screened across 250 to 500 theatres nationwide. The company is also planning a special round-table discussion featuring industry veterans ahead of the screenings to reflect on Guru Dutt’s enduring legacy, as per PTI.

Additionally, discussions are underway to release the restored classics in select international territories.