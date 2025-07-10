MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 10 July 2025

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ hits half century in India, earns twice as much as ‘Metro… In Dino’

The Gareth Edwards-directed dinosaur movie has earned USD 349 million at the global box office so far

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.07.25, 10:51 AM
A still from ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

A still from ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ File picture

Jurassic World: Rebirth has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India within six days of release, more than double the box office earnings of Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Gareth Edwards-directed sci-fi action thriller, which opened on July 4 alongside Metro… In Dino, added Rs 3.25 crore nett to its domestic total on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 50.95 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this marked its lowest single-day earnings so far, the film became the second Hollywood release this year, after Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, to cross Rs 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is on a rampage globally too, having collected USD 349.3 million already. This includes USD 174.5 million from the American box office and 174.8 million internationally.

The film is set to face new competition from Superman, James Gunn’s superhero reboot, releasing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Anurga Basu’s Metro… In Dino collected Rs 2.19 crore nett on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 24.44 crore nett in six days. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.59 per cent on Wednesday, with the highest turnout during night shows at 18.61 per cent.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par remains steady in its third week, earning Rs 1.25 crore nett on its 20th day. The film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 153.25 crore nett.

RELATED TOPICS

Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil over 'witch hunt' of former President Bolsonaro

In a letter, Trump linked the tariffs to Brazil's treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro who is on trial over charges of plotting a coup
OP Rawat.
Quote left Quote right

It is not the Election Commission’s business to check citizenship documents

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT