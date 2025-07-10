‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ hits half century in India, earns twice as much as ‘Metro… In Dino’

Jurassic World: Rebirth has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India within six days of release, more than double the box office earnings of Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Gareth Edwards-directed sci-fi action thriller, which opened on July 4 alongside Metro… In Dino, added Rs 3.25 crore nett to its domestic total on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 50.95 crore nett.

While this marked its lowest single-day earnings so far, the film became the second Hollywood release this year, after Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, to cross Rs 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is on a rampage globally too, having collected USD 349.3 million already. This includes USD 174.5 million from the American box office and 174.8 million internationally.

The film is set to face new competition from Superman, James Gunn’s superhero reboot, releasing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Anurga Basu’s Metro… In Dino collected Rs 2.19 crore nett on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 24.44 crore nett in six days. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.59 per cent on Wednesday, with the highest turnout during night shows at 18.61 per cent.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par remains steady in its third week, earning Rs 1.25 crore nett on its 20th day. The film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 153.25 crore nett.