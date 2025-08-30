When Zeenat Aman failed to recognise designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Legendary actor Zeenat Aman, who often shares anecdotes from her life on social media, recalled the time she failed to recognise a renowned designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Sabyasachi is known to be among the top choices of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Earlier this year, he also designed for Shah Rukh Khan for his debut at the Met Gala.

Zeenat shared pictures of herself on her Instagram handle on Friday as she posed wearing a red top from the celebrity designer. The 73-year-old actor penned a lengthy caption along, explaining the incident, which happened in 2022.

In her post, she recounted it was the birthday of her son, musician Zahaan Khan, when she ended up using the same elevator as the designer, who also expressed his admiration for the veteran actor.

"As we (actor and Cara) turned a corner towards the elevator, we could see its doors beginning to close. Just then, an elegant hand shot out, and the doors parted open smoothly for us. In the elevator carriage were two gentlemen, both immaculately coiffed and dressed. One was a bearded Indian man, and the other I suspect, was of caucasian descent. I smiled my thanks as we entered, and observed from their body language that they had recognised me," the post began.

"Cara jabbed the button for the lobby, and the bearded man spoke. 'Ma’am, I’m a big fan of yours, it’s an honour to meet you. I just want to say you have inspired me since I was a boy.' I thanked him for his generous words and he explained to me that he was a designer." The "Don" recalled asking the name of the designer, on hearing which she apologised.

"As the elevator dinged to a halt, I asked him: 'What is your name?' Sabyasachi, he said with a demure smile, politely taking my hand as I spluttered an apology for not recognising him. The two men walked away, and Cara and I looked at each other before bursting into laughter at my gaffe." Zeenat will next star in "Bun Tikki", alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari of “Sheer Qorma” fame. It is produced under Jio Studios and celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s banner, Stage 5 Production.

