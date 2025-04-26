‘Feeling inspired to continue’: Zeenat Aman ends social media hiatus with update from hospital

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the reason behind her recent absence from social media. Sharing pictures from her hospital room, the 73-year-old actress said she underwent a medical procedure recently.

“Hello from the recovery room. I won’t blame you for thinking I’ve abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has after all been quite silent and halfhearted off late,” the Don actress wrote. “The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But, now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I’m feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram,” she added.

In her note, Aman reflected on the simple yet powerful truth of being alive and having a voice—something people often overlook until they're faced with the quiet seriousness of a hospital.

Aman also marked the two-year anniversary of her social media presence, celebrating a milestone of over 800,000 followers as of April.

“I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment that tipped into disillusionment that has now moved on to fresh curiosity! I love what this platform allows me, but there’s something about the machinations of monetised social media that’s unsettling,” she said.

“Gone are the days of simple tv and print advertisements where it was clear - celeb sells product. Endorsements can now be insidious and unannounced, followers bought, images unrecognisably photoshopped and likes manufactured! It’s a point of pride for me that we have grown this community without indulging in these borderline unethical gimmicks,” she added.

Aman also advised being mindful of social media usage, suggesting that one should avoid mindlessly scrolling and mute accounts that negatively impact self-esteem, heighten anxieties or encourage unnecessary consumerism.

“I’m very much looking forward to your engagement as I recuperate. Take many hugs and good wishes from your fond Aunty Z who is in a chipper mood this evening,” she signed off.

The actress will be next seen in Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana’s Netflix series The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. It marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix. Aman also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki in the pipeline.