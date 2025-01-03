MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zee Studios announces Savitribai Phule biopic starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa

Helmed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film is slated to release on April 11

Published 03.01.25, 02:17 PM
Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule IMDb

On the 193rd birth anniversary of India’s first woman educator and social reformer Savitribai Phule, Zee Studios announced a biopic, titled Phule, based on the lives of Phule and her husband, social activist Jyotirao Phule. It stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, and is slated to release on April 11.

“On this birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, India’s first woman educator, Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions and we are coming together to announce the worldwide release of the film Phule in cinemas on April 11th, 2025, which marks the 197th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule,” the production banner wrote on X.

Earlier, the makers dropped a first-look poster of the film featuring the actors as the legendary couple. Co-produced by Dancing Shiva Films, and Kingsmen Productions, the film is directed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Pioneering social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule played a pivotal role in challenging caste and gender-based discrimination, leaving an indelible mark on Indian society. Their visionary efforts led to the establishment of the country's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, a landmark achievement that sparked a revolutionary transformation in education and paved the way for significant social reform.

Pratik Gandhi was recently seen in Prime Video’s action-thriller Agni, also starring Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher and Kabir Shah in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa was last seen in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, also starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy.

