MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 March 2025

Zakir Khan’s stand-up special ‘Delulu Express’ to hit Prime Video next week

Produced by OML, Delulu Express is an entertaining set inspired by several comedic experiences from Khan’s life

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.03.25, 05:49 PM
A poster of Zakir Khan's 'Delulu Express'

A poster of Zakir Khan's 'Delulu Express' Instagram/ @primevideoin

Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Delulu Express is set to hit Prime Video on March 27, Prime Video announced on Saturday.

Produced by OML, Delulu Express is a set inspired by several comedic experiences from Khan’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan is set to bring his signature humour to quirky stories about work, life, and love — especially how he hilariously fails to find the perfect balance in any of them.

The 37-year-old comedian rose to popularity in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's comedy competition India's Best Stand Up. Khan has also been a part of the news comedy show On Air with AIB.

On Prime Video, Khan has previously released four hour-length standup specials: Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018), Tathastu (2022), and Mannpasand (2023).

Apart from comedy, Khan created and hosted the podcast series Ummeed, where he shares stories from his life along with other fellow comedians.

RELATED TOPICS

Zakir Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

South vs North: MK Stalin, Vijayan, DK Shivakumar unite against Centre’s delimitation plan

'This sudden move is not driven by Constitutional principles or democratic imperatives, but by narrow political interests,' Kerala CM said
A fire set by miscreants amid violence following an agitation by a right-wing group demanding removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, in Nagpur, Monday night, March 17, 2025, (inset) Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Cost of properties damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT