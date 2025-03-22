Zakir Khan’s stand-up special ‘Delulu Express’ to hit Prime Video next week

Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Delulu Express is set to hit Prime Video on March 27, Prime Video announced on Saturday.

Produced by OML, Delulu Express is a set inspired by several comedic experiences from Khan’s life.

Khan is set to bring his signature humour to quirky stories about work, life, and love — especially how he hilariously fails to find the perfect balance in any of them.

The 37-year-old comedian rose to popularity in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's comedy competition India's Best Stand Up. Khan has also been a part of the news comedy show On Air with AIB.

On Prime Video, Khan has previously released four hour-length standup specials: Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018), Tathastu (2022), and Mannpasand (2023).

Apart from comedy, Khan created and hosted the podcast series Ummeed, where he shares stories from his life along with other fellow comedians.