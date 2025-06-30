Watch Alfred Hitchcock classics like ‘Psycho’, ‘Vertigo’ for free at Mumbai theatre in July

Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is set to host screenings of classics from Indian cinema and beyond every week at the Regal Cinema in Mumbai, starting with iconic films by British filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in July.

The screenings are set to commence from July 11 at 6.30 pm, with the director’s 1959 film North by Northwest. It will be followed by Psycho, Vertigo and Rear Window in the subsequent weeks.

Cinegoers can watch the films free of cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sharing a poster featuring Hitchcock on Instagram, Film Heritage Foundation wrote, “FHF begins regular screenings at Regal Cinema, Mumbai, building on our commitment to the big screen experience starting with ‘It’s Hitchcock Time’ this July! Four classics from the Master of Suspense opening with “North by Northwest” on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. at Regal Cinema, Mumbai! Don’t miss the fantastic opportunity to watch “Psycho” (Original Theatrical Release), “Vertigo” and “Rear Window” over the next few weeks! Screening schedule will be out soon. All screenings are free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Special thanks to Prashant Kanyalkar for the poster design.”

Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma expressed interest in attending the shows. “Please post the schedule soon! So excited for this,” the Metro… In Dino star commented under the post.

Films by acclaimed directors like Akira Kurosawa, Yasujirō Ozu, Chantal Akerman and Billy Wilder will also be screened as part of the initiative, announced FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in a video last week.

Film Heritage Foundation has been hosting special programmes and retrospectives over the years, celebrating the golden era of cinema and its long-lasting impact. Last year in December, they organised Raj Kapoor 100, a retrospective of ten Raj Kapoor films in 40 cities and 135 cinemas across India.

This year, in February, FHF presented Wim Wenders – King of the Road – The India Tour, a retrospective celebrating the auteur’s five-decade-long career in cinema. Wenders, who visited India for the first time, attended the screenings, which took place in Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Delhi from February 5 to 22.

Also, an uncut, 4K version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 film Sholay, restored by Film Heritage Foundation, was screened at a packed open-air theatre in Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna on Saturday.