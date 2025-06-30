Harshvardhan Rane to begin shooting for his next film 'Silaa'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane on Monday said he is set to begin shooting for his next film "Silaa".

Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, the upcoming romantic-action drama is directed by Omung Kumar, best known for "Bhoomi" and "Mary Kom". The shooting will start on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rane shared a poster of the film featuring him and Khateeb on his Instagram handle.

"The wait ends here. Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actors #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love-story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. Shoot begins Tomorrow," read the caption.

Besides "Silaa", Rane will star in "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat" alongside Sonam Bajwa. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2.

He will also feature in "Sanam Teri Kasam 2", a sequel to his 2016 film, which was re-released earlier this year.

Khateeb's latest work is "The Diplomat", co-starring with John Abraham. She also has an upcoming project alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, tentatively titled "Dadi Ki Shaadi".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.