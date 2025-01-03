Black Warrant trailer: Zahan Kapoor’s Tihar jailer strives to restore order in Asia’s largest prison

Zahan Kapoor’s Tihar jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta battles numerous challenges in his job — including pressure from power-wielders and internal factionalism — to serve his country honestly in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming prison drama Black Warrant, created by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Dropped by the streaming platform on Thursday, the two-minute-52-second-long trailer opens with Sunil outlining the tenets of his job — upkeep, supervision and control.

The subsequent scenes show him locked in a power struggle with his direct senior Rajesh Tomar (played by Rahul Bhat). As chaos ensues and the situation within Asia's largest prison threatens to spiral out of control, Sunil braces himself to restore order and prevent bloodshed even if that means standing up to the authorities.

The trailer also features Freedom at Midnight actor Sidhant Gupta and Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury. Paramvir Singh Cheema and Anurag Thakur are also expected to play key roles in the upcoming series.

Billed as a “gripping tale of survival, power, and the haunting truths hidden behind prison walls”, Black Warrant is presented by Applause Entertainment. The series is a dramatised adaptation of former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.

Black Warrant marks Zahan Kapoor’s series debut and is slated to drop on Netflix on January 10.