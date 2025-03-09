Zahan Kapoor: Being the new Kapoor on the block has its advantages and disadvantages

Zahan Kapoor, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed web series "Black Warrant", on Saturday said being the newest actor from the Kapoor film family has both its advantages and disadvantages.

The actor, who is the grandson of the legendary actor and producer Shashi Kapoor, was speaking at a session on the second day of the India Today Conclave 2025 here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Being the new Kapoor on the block is a common source of intrigue for a lot of people. It's interesting. It's both an advantage and a disadvantage. A double-edged sword.

"There is pressure and expectation, yet there is also forgiveness and accessibility in certain ways. Thankfully, I’m happy to say that my parents ensured I wasn’t carrying that weight on my shoulders and taught me to be diligent with my own work. Things are in my hands and in how I show up," Zahan said.

The 32-year-old actor said belonging to a film family didn't necessarily make things "easy" for him.

"It’s subjective. I can only speak for myself. I was given some opportunities and access, but not everything... It was difficult for me to navigate these expectations.

"All I knew was that I wanted to be a part of this magical world of telling stories, to serve it in the best way I can. And I like learning; I really do. I’m very nerdy like that. So I’m reading, learning, talking to people, watching rehearsals and films. I am fascinated and trying to reflect on life around us, so society questions that." He also praised his cousins and Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, saying irrespective of the fame they carry, all of them are hard-working individuals.

"They are passionate about what they do. Fame and celebrity is a byproduct. So, it's not the source of their concern, the concern is how to live a life in the most passionate and big way possible, while serving cinema, stories, art, and culture... Then you are also a representative of society. So you play the showbiz game, consequently," said Zahan, who made his film debut with 2022's "Faraaz".

The actor also spoke about his late grandfather, adding that Shashi Kapoor had already by the time he was born.

As a child, Zahan said he would wonder why megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his grandfather's co-star on many films like "Deewaar" and "Shaan", would come by their house.

"One day, I came home from school and suddenly saw Amitabh Bachchan sir at our house to meet my grandfather. I recognised him, but I didn’t understand - was he there every day? "I greeted my grandfather with a 'namaste', and he would do the same. Then, he (Shashi Kapoor) would watch his cricket series on TV, completely engrossed, outside and away from the spotlight of the film industry... For me it was just my grandfather there and every day I would meet him. It was a very demystified upbringing," he recalled.

The actor said his roots lie in Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre, built by Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer in memory of the Kapoor family patriarch Prithviraj Kapoor.

"Outside and away from the spotlight or churn of the film industry, theatre was my connection. I remember visiting the theatre as a young child. So Prithvi was the grounding," he said.

Zahan admitted that Vikramaditya Motwane's "Black Warrant", which released in January, has been a "turning point" in his career.

"I am grateful to be a part of this project. The most incredible thing right now has been how overwhelming it is to be a part of something that seems to have connected and resonated in such a big way," he added.

When asked about his contemporaries, the actor said there are a lot of actors he admires.

"Adarsh Gourav's new film 'Superboys of Malegaon', he is a fantastic actor. Sparsh Shrivastava, who was in 'Laapataa Ladies', is an incredible young actor. Babil (Khan) is doing some incredible work also.

"There are so many others and beyond (like) Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee sir, the late Irrfan sahab, Ranbir himself and Ranveer Singh," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.