Fans cannot stop raving about Priyanka Chopra’s MI6 agent Noel Bisset in ‘Heads of State’

Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, and fans cannot stop raving about Priyanka Chopra’s stellar portrayal of MI6 agent Noel Bisset.

“Loved loved @priyankachopra in #HeadsOfState what a fun movie & Priyanka Chopra Just nailed it. It's a must watch for everyone,” wrote an X user.

The film follows Noel Bisset, who embarks on a mission to protect the US President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the action-thriller.

Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query.

Heaping praise on the actioner’s storyline, a social media user wrote, “Watch Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba team up in this high-octane action-comedy packed with stunts, puns and unexpected twists.”

Another X user called the film “a perfect popcorn action flick”. “Priyanka Chopra's role was great, Jack Quaid's cameo was cherry on top. Hella fun, just 2 hours long,” he wrote, lauding the performance of the cast.

The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard and is currently available to stream on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

“Heads of State, adapted by Caroline Mégret & Rachèl Guillarme and directed by Jean-Baptiste Anoumon at Creative Symphonia, is a hit,” remarked an X user.

“Cancelling my Borderlands rewatch, I'm gonna watch Heads of State instead,” wrote a netizen, while another commented, “Will watch Heads of State because of Priyanka Chopra.”