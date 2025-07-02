MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ first-look poster out

The film, which is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026, features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.07.25, 07:04 PM
The Odyssey

'The Odyssey' poster, Christopher Nolan File Photo

The first-look poster of Christopher Nolan’s historical drama The Odyssey was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, days after it was spotted at an AMC theatre in Los Angeles.

“A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The poster shows the top of what appears to be a sculpture, with sparks floating in the dark space above the object.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, which chronicles Odysseus’s extensive journey home following the Trojan War. The work remains one of the foundational texts of Western literature.

This adaptation will be the first rendition of Homer’s work to be presented on IMAX screens.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first look of Matt Damon as Greek king Odysseus in the film.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

The film is slated for theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

