K-drama actress Lee Seo-yi, who starred in ‘The Divorce Insurance’, passes away at 43

South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi, who last appeared in K-drama The Divorce Insurance, passed away at the age of 43, her manager said in a statement Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

“Hello, this is Song Seo Bin, the manager of actress Lee Seo Yi. I’m writing this to let you know that my brilliant, beautiful, pretty, and kind unnie became a star in the sky on June 20,” wrote the manager on behalf of the actress on Instagram.

The post further read, “I know you all must be shocked and heartbroken by the news of her passing, but please pray that unnie goes to a beautiful place. If you want to know where she has been laid to rest, please contact @songsong_seo. I’m posting this on behalf of her parents.”

Born on April 18, 1982, in South Korea, Seo-yi graduated from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and then completed her post-graduation from Pusan ​​National University.

The actress started her acting career in 2013 with the historical drama Hur Jun, The Original Story. Later, she received recognition for her role in the 2015 soap opera Cheongdam-dong Scandal.

She also worked on other projects, including The King and Killing Romance. Seo-yi last appeared in the romantic comedy drama The Divorce Insurance. Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee, the series premiered on March 31.

Apart from being an actress, Seo-yi was also a florist and owned a flower shop, Bouquet242.