‘Pure brilliance’: Zack Snyder recalls directing Huma Qureshi in ‘Army of the Dead’

Filmmaker Zack Snyder on Tuesday recalled working with Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi in the 2021 film Army of the Dead, heaping praise on her screen presence and talent.

In the action-horror film, Qureshi essayed the role of Geeta, a single mother and a resident of a refugee camp outside the zombie-infested Las Vegas. It hit Netflix on May 21, 2021.

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Also starring Ella Purnell and Dave Bautista, the film follows a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble and venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist after a zombie outbreak.

Sharing a poster of the film featuring Qureshi on his Instagram handle, Snyder wrote, “@iamhumaq — one of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen.”

Qureshi dropped a comment, saying, “You the best…boss man.” She also re-shared the post.

The film marked Qureshi’s Hollywood debut.

The actress will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set to release on June 4. Qureshi is set to essay the role of a character called Elizabeth in the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria in key roles.