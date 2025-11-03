Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' gets new release date, to hit theatres in April 2026

Yash Raj Films’ highly-awaited action entertainer "Alpha", headlined by Alia Bhatt, will release on April 17 next year.

The VFX of "Alpha" need more time to present the movie in its visually best shape to audience, the company said.

The film, which was earlier slated to release in December this year, pairs Bhatt with Sharvari. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also star in pivotal roles. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in the movie.

“'Alpha' is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make 'Alpha' into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” a YRF spokesperson said in a statement.

"Alpha" presents Alia in a brand new action avatar in her first film with Yash Raj Films and the Spy Universe, which already has movies like "War", "Pathaan" and "Tiger" movies led by Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.