YRF series ‘Mandala Murders’ starring Vani Kapoor to stream on Netflix in July

Yash Raj Films’ new thriller series Mandala Murders, which stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role, is set to premiere on Netflix in July.

Although the streamer hasn’t made an official announcement yet, the series is featured in the Coming Soon section for July on the app.

Created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, Mandala Murders also stars Gullak actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta. The story revolves around two detectives, played by Vaani and Vaibhav, who are tasked with solving a series of murders that may be part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a secret society.

YRF had dropped the first-look teaser of the series earlier this year, offering a glimpse into the sinister activities taking place at a quaint hill town, Charandaspur. Rea Thomas (Vaani) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav) arrived at the town to unearth the heinous murders by solving the chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society.

The teaser also introduced Surveen Chawla as the primary antagonist.

Vaani, who is known for films like Shuddh Desi Romance and War, said that she is thrilled about debuting on Netflix with Mandala Murders.

“It’s the first time I'm venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it's a proud moment. I've never done action, crime, or thriller genres. I'm excited that I got this opportunity," the actress said at the ‘Next on Netflix’ event earlier.

She also added that she has been an ardent fan of shows in the murder mystery and crime-thriller genres.

“This is the first time I've had the opportunity to get into the psyche, navigating through a maze of intrigue and suspense. It was edge of the seat... like what will happen next... that kind of a series,” she added.