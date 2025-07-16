‘Stranger Things’ S5 teaser out: Eleven and gang gear up for showdown with monsters from Upside Down

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven prepares for one last showdown with the humanoid monsters of Upside Down in the teaser of Stranger Things Season 5, dropped by Netflix on Wednesday.

The two-minute-46-second long teaser shows the residents of Hawkins grappling with an epidemic-like situation. In the subsequent scenes, Eleven and friends face-off against creatures from a parallel universe. The video ends on a cliffhanger, suggesting that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) may have returned to Hawkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser also offers a glimpse of other characters, including Steve (Joe Keery), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryde and Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who set out on the mission to defeat the creatures from Upside Down.

The official synopsis of Stranger Things Season 5 reads, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in lead roles. The disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode sparks a chain of events which culminate in Brown’s Eleven (aka Jane Hopper) defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale. Season 4, released in two parts in May and July 2022, paved the way for a highly anticipated fifth season. The creators have announced that Terminator actress Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of the final season.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Netflix Tudum that they had written a 25-page document delving into the mythology of the Upside Down in the series. “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Duffer said.

The writers of the show started working on Season 5 on August 2, 2022, almost a month after Season 4, Volume 2 premiered on Netflix.