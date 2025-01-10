'Companion' trailer: Sophie Thatcher’s AI-run robot goes on a killing spree

Humanoid robot Iris, played by Sophie Thatcher, goes rogue, causing chaos in the life of her human lover, Jack Quaid’s Josh, in the trailer of upcoming romantic thriller Companion.

The one-minute-26-second-long trailer opens with Thatcher’s Iris shopping at a convenience store while her voiceover narrates the two happiest moments of her life — the day she met Quaid’s Josh and the day she killed him. While the couple was all smiles when they met each other for the first time, their relationship soon went downhill, leading to Iris killing Josh. Gory scenes of a blood-soaked Iris appear in the trailer, which also features Never Have I Ever actress Megan Suri and Smile 2 star Lukas Gage.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like Thatcher’s robot develops an advanced Artificial Intelligence, which makes her want to break free from Quaid’s control. When she fails to murder Josh, Iris embarks on a journey to seek revenge, leading to anxiety-ridden lives for both of them.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion also stars Harvey Guillén and Rupert Friend. It is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

Eli Born, the cinematographer behind The Boogeyman and Hellraiser, has worked on the cinematography for the film. While Scott Kuzio has served as the production designer, Brett W. Bachman and Josh Ethier are the editors. Rob Lowry has supervised the music for the film.

Presented by New Line Cinema, Companion is backed by BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment. The film will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Warner Bros. Pictures on January 10.