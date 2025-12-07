XG girl group’s Cocona comes out as transmasculine and nonbinary on 20th birthday

Japanese rapper Cocona, a member of the global hip-hop and R&B-inspired group XG, has come out as transmasculine and nonbinary on her 20th birthday.

“Hi, this is Cocona. Today, I turned 20. As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that’s been in my heart for a long time. I am AFAB transmasculine non-binary. Earlier this year, I had top surgery. I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am. I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am,” reads Cocona’s statement on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was shared by the official social media handle of the Japanese girl group XG on Saturday.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever faced was accepting and embracing myself. But as I slowly began to do that, I was able to open a new door. That moment changed the way I see and understand the world, and it gave me the courage and strength to grow. Now, I can finally say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with who I am inside’,” Cocona added.

The rapper expressed gratitude to the other members of XG, the group’s producer and label CEO Simon Jakops and their parents for their unwavering support.

“I was only able to come this far because of the people who listened and stood by me — my members, Simon-san, and my parents. I’m truly grateful for this path, and for every miracle that brought us together. This message turned out a bit long, but I just want to say thank you — for walking beside me and for supporting me all this way. I’m so excited for the future we’ll continue to create together with XG and XGALX. May these words gently light a spark in someone’s heart. And to everyone who needs it — may my love reach all of them,” Cocona concluded.

XG comprises seven members — Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harvey. They made their debut on 18 March 18 2022, with the release of the digital single Tippy Toes.