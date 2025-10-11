‘Wonder Man’ trailer offers meta take on Marvel Universe, release pushed to January 2026

Marvel Studios Friday unveiled the first trailer for Wonder Man, teasing a self-aware, tongue-in-cheek exploration of the superhero genre within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams — a Hollywood actor who becomes the titular superhero — Wonder Man marks Marvel’s latest foray into meta-storytelling.

The cast also includes Ben Kingsley, reprising his Iron Man 3 role as Trevor Slattery; Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams (aka Grim Reaper); Ed Harris as Williams’ agent Neal Saroyan; and Arian Moayed, returning as Department of Damage Control agent P. Cleary.

The one-minute-long trailer begins with an interview with a reclusive filmmaker, Von Kovak (played by Zlatko Burić), who has announced a remake of the fictional Wonder Man film.

When asked why he would direct another superhero story, Kovak responds, “Everyone is tired of superheroes. Why go see them in the cinema? Wonder Man spoke to me on a deep level. There is an opportunity to shock audiences. To reimagine the whole genre of storytelling.”

The clip ends with Abdul-Mateen’s character watching the interview on his phone.

““Have you given any thought about casting?” #WonderMan,” Marvel Studios wrote on social media alongside the trailer.

The Disney+ series is now slated for streaming in January 2026, shifting from its previously announced late-2025 premiere.