‘Invincible’ Season 4 to premiere on Prime Video in March 2026

The announcement was made during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Friday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.10.25, 01:05 PM
A still from ‘Invincible’

A still from ‘Invincible’ File picture

The fourth season of hit adult-animated superhero series Invincible will premiere on Prime Video in March 2026, the streamer announced during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Friday.

More than 4,500 fans gathered to watch a new teaser trailer inspired by the show’s fictional Burger Mart at the event.

Voice actors Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs joined co-creator and showrunner Robert Kirkman on stage to unveil the teaser for the upcoming season. The critically acclaimed series is co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.

It was also revealed that actor Lee Pace, known for Foundation and Guardians of the Galaxy, has joined the voice cast as Thragg — the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire and one of the story’s most powerful antagonists.

Invincible has become one of Prime Video’s most successful animated titles. Its third season was the streamer’s most-watched animated season to date and earned multiple Emmy nominations along with a Critics’ Choice Award nod for Best Animated Series.

The first three seasons of Invincible are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Invincible Prime Video
