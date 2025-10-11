MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajay Devgn drops ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ motion poster featuring Rakul Preet, R.Madhavan

Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri and Tina Dutta, the film is set to release this November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.10.25, 01:20 PM
de de pyaar de 2

Poster of 'De De Pyaar De 2' File Photo

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that a sequel to his 2019 comedy film De De Pyaar De is set to release on November 14.

He also shared a motion poster of the upcoming film, which marks the return of Rakul Preet and features R. Madhavan in an important role.

“Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025,” Devgn wrote on X alongside the poster.

The poster features R.Madhavan, who is set to join the cast as one of the leads of De De Pyaar De 2. Backed by Luv Ranjan, the film is helmed by Anshul Sharma.

Alongside Madhavan, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Tina Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. However, Tabu, who played an important role in the first part, was missing from the cast.

De De Pyaar De is a 2019 comedy-drama about a 50-year-old single father, Ashish (Ajay Devgn), who falls for a 26-year-old woman, Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), and brings her to India to meet his family, who are still dealing with his separation from his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

The plot unfolds as Ashish tries to introduce his new girlfriend to his family, leading to misunderstandings and awkward situations when he initially lies and claims Ayesha is his secretary..

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Indra Kumar’s comedy drama Dhaamal 4, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javeed Jaferi in lead roles.

De De Pyaar De De De Pyaar De 2 Ajay Devgn Rakul Preet Singh R Madhavan
