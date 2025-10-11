Poster of Subhashree Ganguly-starrer ‘Anusandhan’ unveiled at Shaan’s Kolkata concert

The date-announcement poster of Anusandhan, an upcoming thriller series directed by Aditi Roy and starring Subhashree Ganguly, was unveiled on Friday evening during Shaan’s Infinity Tour 2025 concert in Kolkata.

Set to stream on Hoichoi November 7 onwards, Anusandhan follows a journalist — played by Subhashree Ganguly — who investigates a disturbing mystery inside a women-only prison, where inmates become pregnant despite no male presence.

“Supernatural events are occurring within the four walls of prisons. Subhashree Ganguly is set to investigate these events soon. Will you accompany her?” the streamer wrote on social media.

The poster features newspaper clippings claiming inmates of a women-only prison were found pregnant. The artwork also features a microphone belonging to a media house titled ‘Eyewitness News’. The tagline on the mic says ‘Truth is our religion’.

Subhashree Ganguly made her OTT debut with the 2023 Hoichoi series Indubala Bhaater Hotel. Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the drama was an adaptation of Kallol Lahiri’s novel of the same name. On the work front, Subhashree was last seen in Indraadip Dasgupta’s feature directorial Grihapravesh, which released in theatres in June.

Aditi Roy’s last directorial was the web series Lojja 2, which premiered on Hoichoi earlier this year.