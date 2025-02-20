Wim Wenders visits Satyajit Ray’s Kolkata house, meets Sandip Ray and Madhabi Mukherjee

German filmmaker Wim Wenders, currently on a month-long, multi-city India tour, visited director-author Satyajit Ray’s house during his stay in Kolkata, show photos shared by Film Heritage Foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on X.

The photos also feature Satyajit Ray’s son Sandip Ray and veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee, who collaborated with Satyajit Ray on the films Mahanagar (1963), Charulata (1964) and Kapurush (1965).

ADVERTISEMENT

In an accompanying note, Dungarpur referred to a letter which Wenders had written to Satyajit Ray.

“Spent the afternoon at Satyajit Ray’s house…Sandip Ray found a letter which Wim wrote to him and then we met our “Charulata” Madhabi Mukherjee,” wrote Dungarpur alongside the photos.

The Kolkata leg of Wim Wenders’s tour commenced on February 16 with a special screening of his iconic 1984 film Paris, Texas at Nandan. On Monday, the Perfect Days helmer conducted a masterclass at GD Birla Sabhaghar where a hundred-plus audience asked him questions about his films and his thoughts on cinema.

During the interactive session on February 17, Wenders spoke about his deep admiration for Satyajit Ray, whom he had first met at the 1973 Berlin Film Festival. “I met him, and I was amazed at how tall he was, he's one of the few filmmakers I had to look up to,” Wenders said, adding that he had a long talk with Ray – whom he described as “gentle and kind” — at the Monday event.

The Kolkata segment of Wenders’s five-city King of the Road — India Tour ended on February 19. The 79-year-old filmmaker’s maiden India tour will also include stops in New Delhi (February 20 – February 23). Wenders previously visited Mumbai (February 5 – February 9) and Thiruvananthapuram (February 10 – February 11). A total of 18 of his films — feature films, short films, and documentaries — will be screened throughout the tour, which began on February 5 and will conclude on February 23, 2025. The lineup includes his earliest feature, The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick (1971), and his latest documentary, Anselm (2023).

The Film Heritage Foundation has organised Wenders’ India trip in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and in collaboration with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan.