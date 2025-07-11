‘Gutar Gu’ Season 3 trailer: Ashlesha Ritu and Vishesh’s Anuj navigate new hurdles in relationship

Ashlesha Thakur’s Ritu and Vishesh Bansal’s Anuj navigate a fresh chapter in their relationship in the trailer of Amazon MX Player’s Gutar Gu Season 3, dropped by the streamer on Friday.

The two-minute-21-second long video offers a glimpse into Ritu and Anuj’s evolving world, picking up right where the last chapter left off. Ritu lands an internship in Mumbai, excited to finally live with Anuj, only to discover that his mother is staying with him for a while. With nowhere else to go, she finally moves in with the mother-son duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the emotional highs of school romance and the challenges of long distance, Season 3 brings Ritu and Anuj into a world where love is no longer theoretical.

“Two love birds Mumbai toh aagaye, but saath mein mummy bhi chali aayi. Anuj aur Ritu ki kahani mein aaya ek naya twist! long distance wala Gutar Gu hogaya khatam, ab live-in shuru! Gutar Gu S3 releasing on 17 July only on Amazon MX Player for free,” wrote the streamer on Instagram alongside the video.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “So excited.” Another fan commented, “Can’t wait to watch. Just loved the trailer.”

Directed by Saqib Pandor, Gutar Gu is produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Talking about the new season, Guneet said, “Gutar Gu has been special because it speaks to an age and emotion we don’t often see represented with this kind of honesty. Ashlesha and Vishesh continue to bring honesty and relatability to adulting with your ‘Pehla Pyaar’.”

Ashlesha Thakur, who reprises her role as Ritu, said, “This season felt closer to real life than ever before. Ritu is still the same girl at heart, but now she’s dealing with the kind of choices that don’t have clear answers.”

Director Saqib Pandor added, “It’s rare to see a story resonate this deeply, season after season, with audiences.”

Gutar Gu Season 3 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player via the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs and the Play Store from July 17.